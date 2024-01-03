Table of Content
Individual applicants may choose to file under the retail or HNI categories when submitting their applications for an IPO. The non-institutional investor (NII) or HNI IPO category is another name for it. The essential thing you need to know is how to apply for an IPO in the HNI or NII categories. In this article, we’ll go over the specifics of applying for an IPO under the high net worth investor (HNI) category.
In any IPO, the HNI or NII category is typically allocated 15% of the total. For this reason, you must understand how to apply for an HNI in IPO under the HNI category. But you must first be able to bring in the required funds, either as personal funds or as borrowed funds, in order to comprehend how to apply under the HNI category. So, let’s explore this in detail.
The term HNI, or high net worth individuals, refers to a distinct IPO group established under the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. In the NIIs section, other categories, such as NRIs, HUFs, FPIs, Trusts, and Companies, are also listed.
A component of the NII element of the IPO allotment is the HNI IPO application. A private business may retain 15% of its IPO shares in accordance with SEBI requirements. The HNIs require a minimum application amount of Rs. 2,00,000. HNI investors are further divided into two classes, each with a distinct monetary cap.
The Application Supporting the Blocked Amount, or ASBA, must be completed by HNIs who wish to file for an IPO. The blocked amount for IPO stock will be deducted from the investor’s account if they are selected for allocation. HNIs wishing to apply for an IPO are not permitted to use the UPI method via a broker. Either they must physically submit the IPO application, or they must access the online banking facility.
The procedures to apply for HNI application for IPO are as follows:
During an initial public offering (IPO), a variety of investors subscribe to company shares. A certain percentage of shares are set aside for each type of investor. The various categories of IPO investors are as follows:
1. Retail Individual Investors (RII)
This category includes any Indian resident, non-resident investor, or HUF applying for an IPO up to INR 2,00,000. Furthermore, at least 35% of the overall IPO offer is reserved for shares in this category. Up to the allocation day, investors are able to bid at the cut-off cost and withdraw their bids. Furthermore, the minimum lot shall be allocated in the event of an oversubscription. In the event of no oversubscription, the entire allocation will be made.
2. Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
IPO candidates with a minimum investment of INR 2,00,000 or more fall into this category. NRIs, HUFs, businesses, individual investors, and trusts are examples of applicants. The NIIs reserve at least 15% of the overall IPO offer. Additionally, HNIs fall into this group and set themselves apart from other investors with their net worth exceeding two crores and their investible surplus. These investors are also unable to bid at the cut-off price and then withdraw their bid prior to allocation. The shares are distributed proportionately in the event of an oversubscription.
3. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
This group includes foreign portfolio investors, mutual funds, and public financial institutions. This category is not as popular as others. The corporations must reserve at least 50% of the total shares offered in the IPO. To participate in an IPO, these investors must also register with SEBI. In addition, QIBs are not permitted to bid at the cut-off price or to withdraw their bid prior to allocation.
Now that we have gone through the application process, here are a few tips to keep in mind while investing in an HNI category IPO:
Investing in IPOs, especially in the HNI category, can be a lucrative opportunity for high-net-worth individuals. It allows them to invest in a company at its early stages and potentially earn high returns in the long run.
However, it’s important to do thorough research, consult with experts, and carefully consider all factors before investing in an IPO. By following the steps outlined in this guide and keeping these tips in mind, you can successfully apply for an HNI category IPO and potentially reap the benefits of being an early investor in a promising company.
The first step is to select a broker who can facilitate your IPO application. This could be an online trading platform or a traditional brokerage firm.
No, only individuals or entities with high net worth who can afford to invest a minimum amount of Rs.10 lakhs are eligible to invest in an HNI category IPO.
Apart from the minimum investment amount, there may also be specific eligibility criteria set by the company going public. This could include factors such as age, citizenship, and financial background. It’s important to research and understand these criteria before applying for an HNI category IPO.
Yes, your broker will provide you with an application form to fill out and submit along with the required documents and investment amount.
