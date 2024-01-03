When a private company decides to go public, it does so by offering its shares to investors via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). It is the first sale of shares by a company to the public, institutional investors and HNIs. An IPO market is categorised as a primary market where firms look to raise long term capital

IPO, in essence, is the process by which a private company turns public and gets its name listed on the stock exchange. The management of such companies are confident of their business model and are expecting that the IPO will elicit the interest of retail and other strategic investors while also being ready to undergo the rigours of the regulator.

Before we discuss how an IPO works, let’s understand what makes a company eligible for an IPO. For listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) or the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a company should have a minimum paid-up capital of Rs 10 crore. Besides, the post-issue market capitalisation should not be below Rs 25 crore.