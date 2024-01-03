Assigned to all entities involved in financial activities in India, Permanent Account Number or PAN is a unique code of alphanumeric digits. The PAN number is used to file income tax returns and carry out high-value transactions of more than Rs. 50,000. In today’s digitalized world, applying for a PAN card is just a job of seconds and can be done within a few clicks, but still, some people aren’t aware of how to check PAN card status.

In case of any misplacement, correction of any kind in the existing PAN card or replacement of the original one can be done by just following a few steps. This article is a further step-by-step guide on how to check pan card status in a hassle-free manner.

How to Check Your PAN Card Status Online?

There are several ways to check pan card application status online. Some of those steps are mentioned below:

By TIN NSDL

Let us now understand how to check pan card status through NSDL:

Step 1: Visit the TIN-NSDL Portal To begin with the process of checking pan card status, first visit the TIN-NSDL Portal. It is a user-friendly portal with an easy interface to complete the work smoothly.

Step 2: Check the application type The next step is to check the application type. The application type should be selected as ‘PAN-New/ Change Request.’

Step 3: Enter the acknowledgment number After completing the second step, we must move further and enter the acknowledgment number. There will be a box where we must enter the acknowledgment number and proceed once that is done.

Step 4: Enter the code and click submit In this step, we need to enter the captcha code displayed on the screen and click the submit button.

By UTIITSL

The steps to check the PAN card status through UTIITSL are quite user-friendly too.

Follow the steps mentioned below to check the status through the UTIITSL website:

Step 1: Visit portal In the first step, we need to visit the portal of UTIITSL.

Step 2: Enter the application number Enter the application number or PAN number in this step.

Step 3: Click on submit Once the captcha code is entered, click the “submit” button.

By E-Mudhra

Another step through which we can check pan card status is E-Mudhra by following steps these steps:

Step 1: Visit the website As a part of the first step, we must visit the E-Mudhra website.

Step 2: Enter the application number In the third step, we need to enter the “application number” and date of birth.

Step 3: Click on the “submit ” button After entering the captcha code shown on the screen, click the “submit” button.

How to Check the PAN Card Status by Aadhaar Number?

We can check the PAN card status through the Aadhaar number as well. To do that, keep in mind the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the website The first step while checking pan card status is to visit the tax e-filing website, or else we can directly choose to click on the link.

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and submit Enter the 12-digit aadhaar number in the required area to check the PAN card application status. Once the captcha code is entered, click the “submit” button.

Step 3: Display the status After we click the “submit” button, the PAN card status will be displayed on the screen.

How to Check the PAN Card Status Even Without an Acknowledgment Number?

Even if we do not have the acknowledgment number, it is not a matter of worry as it is possible to check the PAN card status with the help of name and date of birth. The following simple steps should be followed for that:

Step 1: Visit the TIN-NSDL website We need to visit the TIN-NSDL website to see an option that says, “Check your PAN/TAN application status.” We must select that option under the “type of application” section.

Step 2: Select the name section We must enter our name without an “application number” to check the application status. After entering the first, middle, and last names, we are all set to move to the next and final step.

Step 3: Click on submit After entering the information above, click “submit”n to receive the PAN card status.

Conclusion

In today’s fast-paced digital world, knowing how to check PAN card status is crucial. PAN card is an integral part of all financial transactions and tax-related matters. Therefore, we must keep ourselves updated about the knowledge on how to do it smoothly and conveniently. The website and portals are built with quite a user-friendly interface and can be accessed by all.