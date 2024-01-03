Table of Content
Assigned to all entities involved in financial activities in India, Permanent Account Number or PAN is a unique code of alphanumeric digits. The PAN number is used to file income tax returns and carry out high-value transactions of more than Rs. 50,000. In today’s digitalized world, applying for a PAN card is just a job of seconds and can be done within a few clicks, but still, some people aren’t aware of how to check PAN card status.
In case of any misplacement, correction of any kind in the existing PAN card or replacement of the original one can be done by just following a few steps. This article is a further step-by-step guide on how to check pan card status in a hassle-free manner.
There are several ways to check pan card application status online. Some of those steps are mentioned below:
Let us now understand how to check pan card status through NSDL:
To begin with the process of checking pan card status, first visit the TIN-NSDL Portal. It is a user-friendly portal with an easy interface to complete the work smoothly.
The next step is to check the application type. The application type should be selected as ‘PAN-New/ Change Request.’
After completing the second step, we must move further and enter the acknowledgment number. There will be a box where we must enter the acknowledgment number and proceed once that is done.
In this step, we need to enter the captcha code displayed on the screen and click the submit button.
The steps to check the PAN card status through UTIITSL are quite user-friendly too.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check the status through the UTIITSL website:
In the first step, we need to visit the portal of UTIITSL.
Enter the application number or PAN number in this step.
Once the captcha code is entered, click the “submit” button.
Another step through which we can check pan card status is E-Mudhra by following steps these steps:
As a part of the first step, we must visit the E-Mudhra website.
In the third step, we need to enter the “application number” and date of birth.
After entering the captcha code shown on the screen, click the “submit” button.
We can check the PAN card status through the Aadhaar number as well. To do that, keep in mind the below-mentioned steps:
The first step while checking pan card status is to visit the tax e-filing website, or else we can directly choose to click on the link.
Enter the 12-digit aadhaar number in the required area to check the PAN card application status. Once the captcha code is entered, click the “submit” button.
After we click the “submit” button, the PAN card status will be displayed on the screen.
Even if we do not have the acknowledgment number, it is not a matter of worry as it is possible to check the PAN card status with the help of name and date of birth. The following simple steps should be followed for that:
We need to visit the TIN-NSDL website to see an option that says, “Check your PAN/TAN application status.” We must select that option under the “type of application” section.
We must enter our name without an “application number” to check the application status. After entering the first, middle, and last names, we are all set to move to the next and final step.
After entering the information above, click “submit”n to receive the PAN card status.
In today’s fast-paced digital world, knowing how to check PAN card status is crucial. PAN card is an integral part of all financial transactions and tax-related matters. Therefore, we must keep ourselves updated about the knowledge on how to do it smoothly and conveniently. The website and portals are built with quite a user-friendly interface and can be accessed by all.
