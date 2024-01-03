Table of Content
A Ration card is an official document issued by the respective state government to the citizens of India who are eligible for subsidized food, grain, and gasoline under the National Food Security Act (NSFA).
The ration cards under NSFA are issued in two categories:
A Ration card ensures food security by distributing essential commodities through fair-price shops under Public Distribution System (PDS) to eligible candidates residing anywhere in the country.
To maintain the efficiency and transparency of the system and prevent fraudulent activities along with availing some additional benefits, the government wants you to link your Aadhaar to a Ration card. Following are the ways to do it:
Let’s discuss each of these ways to learn the best-suited method
Once the documents are submitted successfully, you will receive a notification through SMS or mail. After that, when the Aadhaar is successfully linked to the Ration card, you will be notified accordingly.
You will get the results showing complete details of your Ration card along with the Aadhaar seeding status of all members.
You can also check Aadhaar-Ration linking status by visiting the National Food Security Portal.
There are numerous benefits of linking Aadhaar with Ration Card. They are:
Linking Aadhaar with Ration Card makes the public distribution system more efficient, targeted and accountable.
As a preventative measure for duplicity and ineligible beneficiaries and a step towards curbing corruption, the government has made it mandatory to link a Ration card with Aadhaar to avail the benefits of obtaining subsidized items from Public Distribution shops (PDS) to avoid duplicity and maintain the efficiency of the system.
Recently, the deadline to do so has been extended to September 30th. So, visit your nearest PDS office or their official website today to get your Ration card linked to Aadhaar.
If you do not link your Aadhaar with Ration Card, you may face issues accessing subsidised food through the Public Distribution System (PDS). The government mandates this linkage to ensure benefits reach the intended beneficiaries and to reduce fraud.
To check if your Aadhaar card is linked to your ration card, visit your nearest Public Distribution System (PDS) office. Present your Aadhaar with Ration Card, and the representative will verify the linkage using your biometric fingerprint.
Link Aadhaar with Ration Card; you cannot directly download your ration card using your Aadhaar card. However, you can access your ration card details through the official PDS website or mobile app, where you may need to enter your ration card number and other details.
Yes, you can link your Aadhaar with Ration Card online. Visit the official PDS website, select the linking option, enter your details, and follow the prompts to complete the process. You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number, which is needed for verification.
If your mobile number is not linked to your Aadhaar card, you will not receive OTPs for online services. After you link Aadhaar with Ration Card, you can update your mobile number at an Aadhaar enrollment centre or through the official UIDAI website to ensure you can access all services.
Yes, you can link your Aadhaar with Ration Card from home using the online method. Visit the official PDS website, complete the required details, and submit the form. Make sure your mobile number is linked to receive the OTP for verification.
e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) in ration cards is a digital verification process that uses Aadhaar authentication to confirm the identity of beneficiaries. You must link Aadhaar with Ration Card as this helps streamline the distribution of subsidies and ensures that only eligible individuals receive benefits.
To check your Aadhaar with Ration Card linking status, visit the UIDAI website and use the “Check Aadhaar Linking Status” option. You may need to enter your Aadhaar number and other details. Alternatively, you can check through your bank’s online services if linked with your bank account.
