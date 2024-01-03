Table of Content
Capital protection as a concept has a lot of appeal for conservative investors as the focus is entirely on being conservative and protecting your capital from too much depletion. However, the core purpose of investing is to earn returns that is able to beat inflation and leave some return on investment to enjoy. A good compromise formula can be the capital protection Oriented Schemes (CPOS).
As the very name suggests, the Capital Protection Oriented Schemes (CPOS) are oriented or tilted more towards capital protection. However, the caveat to remember is that these are not guaranteed return schemes and hence there is an element of risk involved in such schemes. The towards capital protection tilt emanates from the structure of their portfolios and no other factor. Let us take a quick look at the entire concept of capital protection schemes or CPOS and its benefits and implications.
CPOS are normally close-ended hybrid schemes. That means, the schemes will not be available for daily purchase and sale at NAV based price. That is only in the case of open ended funds. Being a closed ended fund, such CPOS schemes are normally listed on the bourses. As the name suggests (capital protection), such CPOS funds are largely invested in debt. In fact, the benchmark for such CPOS funds is to invest around 80% of the total corpus in debt and other money market instruments and only the balance in equity.
A typical CPO fund will have a tenure of around 3 to 5 years. However, these are closed ended funds so go for CPO funds if you can really afford to lock in these funds for a period of 3-5 years. Otherwise, it is quite risky. It is true that such funds are listed on the stock exchanges but that is more of a theoretical advantage. Most of the CPOS are either traded very thinly on the stock exchanges or they are traded at prices that are divorced from the NAV. Either ways, it does not serve your purpose.
Of course, the advantage of being closed ended is that the fund manager does not have to worry about redemption pressures and hence can take a longer term perspective on the equity and debt front. SEBI stipulates that any CPOS fund must have at least 80% of their corpus in debt instruments. Additionally, SEBI also stipulates that the debt component must grow to the initial investment so that capital is protected fully. It also mandates that investments in debt must only be in instruments with the highest rating and the CPOS itself must be rated by a recognized national level rating agency.
As we stated earlier, SEBI insists that the primary focus must be on capital protection. Hence the basic rule is that the debt component must grow to the principal amount. In a CPOS, allocation of the corpus to debt is done in a manner such that at the time of maturity the debt investment in the fund grows to the original investment in the portfolio. The equity component only enhances the returns of the CPOS to a more attractive level.
In our example below we envisage 3 scenarios of debt yields at 6%, 7% and 8%. In each of the scenarios, we assume the capital is fully protected. So, the debt investment is based on the yield and the balance is in equity. In each of the cases, the debt amount grows to Rs.100 so capital is protected.
|Period
|Scenario A – Debt (6%)
|Scenario B – Debt (7%)
|Scenario C – Debt (8%)
|Scenario A (Equity)
|Scenario B (Equity)
|Scenario C (Equity)
|Start
|83.96
|81.63
|79.38
|16.04
|18.37
|20.62
|Year 1
|89
|87.34
|85.73
|18.81
|21.55
|24.19
|Year 2
|94.34
|93.46
|92.59
|22.07
|25.28
|28.37
|Year 3
|100
|100
|100
|25.89
|29.65
|33.28
|Portfolio Value
|125.89
|129.65
|133.28
|CAGR Returns (%)
|7.98%
|9.04%
|10.05%
In the above 3 scenarios, we have looked at a conservative, modest and aggressive debt market scenario. For equity, we have considered index fund returns of 17% CAGR over the last five years as a benchmark yield on equity. Based on the 3 scenarios, we have also estimated the CAGR returns from the CPOS fund.
In the above scenario, 8% debt returns would typically mean that the investors takes on more risk, which is against the basic rule of CPOS funds. Hence it is essential to be cautious and project a conservative return of around 6-7% on debt in best case scenario.
Here are some of the major advantages of investing in a CPOS fund for an investor.
You can choose a CPOS in any of the following scenarios:
To sum it up, capital protection funds are a good fit for people who have defined financial goals and want to lock part of their corpus for a period of 3 to 5 years. In the interim, CPOS will ensure that you do not lose out on the equity advantage of alpha too. However, while capital protection is the goal, returns are not guaranteed.
