Fixed Maturity Plans (FMPs) of mutual funds are now few and far between. They were quite popular as closed ended schemes wherein investors could put money and match with maturity outflows. However, things changed with the 2014 budget which changed the definition of LTCG for FMPs from 1 year to 3 years.
The result was a massive redemption in FMPs in the year 2015 and 2016 when they matured. However, even with 3 year LTCG definition, there is still a market for FMPs in the sense that one can match it with liabilities since the average maturity of the investment is known due to the FMP commitment.
Debt funds are a very broad category of mutual funds that would invest predominantly in debt instruments like government bonds, municipal bonds, state development loans or SDLs, call money, CP, CD etc. While debt funds in general are open-ended, FMPs are an example of closed ended debt funds.
Being a closed ended fund, FMPS are only available for purchase and redemption at certain interval. A typical closed ended fund collects monies from investors through NFO and then it gets locked in for a fixed period. This period can be as low as 1-3 months or as high as beyond 3 years. Now FMPS are typically locked in for 3 years with a maturity profile of investments that matches with the term to maturity of the FMP. The FMPs are listed.
FMP is a debt fund with some interesting tweaks. Contrary to popular belief, FMPs are not assured return products. However, the returns can be predicted since the portfolio and the maturity is known. That is why FMPs are required to clearly indicate that the returns they show are just indicative and nothing like assured return schemes.
FMP has an indicative return calculated based on what the securities are currently earning. Since the FMP is locked into a fixed maturity, the fund can buy securities that precisely match with the maturity of the FMP. For example, if there is a 3 year FMP then the fund can buy debt securities with residual maturity of 3 years. That way, interest rate risk is eliminated and FMPs become immune to interest rate movements.
You should invest in an FMP if you can lock-in your funds for a certain fixed period and don’t need intermediate liquidity. That is what defines your FMP fitment.
Here is a gist of some of the major merits of investing in a fixed maturity plan (FMP).
You would have often seen FMPs with maturity periods of 1100 days. Why is that so? It is to get the benefit of double indexation in taxation. For example, a typical 3 year period is around 1095 or 1096 days. Instead, if you invest on 29-March 2019 for example and redeem on 02-April 2022, then you have held it for around 1,100 days.
What is more interesting is that you get additional indexation benefit of 4 years instead of 3 years. That enhances your indexed cost of acquisition of the FMP and reduces your taxable capital gains. One of the ways to play the FMP is through the benefit of double indexation. That is why many fund houses actually issue their FMPs around the end of a fiscal for a period of 1100 days and redeem their FMPs at the beginning of the fourth fiscal year.
The additional indexation year makes a big difference. That is what the benefit of double indexation in FMPs is all about.
