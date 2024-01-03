Table of Content
Small-cap companies, do not have any set definition. However, there are some accepted definition of small cap companies. Typically a company that has a market capitalisation of less than Rs.5,000 crore is normally classified as a small cap company. Funds that are dedicated to investing in such small cap companies are called small cap funds.
However, SEBI in its classification logic for mutual funds has given a ranking based definition of small cap funds. As per the new definition, applicable from 2018, all stocks will be indexed descending on market cap. The top 100 stocks will be classified as large cap stocks. The 101st to the 250th stock will be classified as mid-cap stocks and the stocks beyond the rank of 251 will rank as small cap stocks. A small cap fund has to mandatorily invest 85% of its corpus in these small cap stocks.
Small caps have grown in size and today the small cap funds put together have a combined Asset Under Management (AUM) of nearly Rs.99,000 crore. These funds have been ranked based on their performance since inception. As can be seen, the lowest return of a small cap fund since inception is 14.56% on CAGR basis while the maximum returns are above 55%.
|Scheme Name
|NAV Direct
|Return 1 Year (%) Direct
|Return Since Launch Direct
|Daily AUM (Cr.)
|IDFC Emerging Businesses Fund
|22.41
|56.17
|55.62
|1,356.15
|Principal Small Cap Fund
|25.04
|80.66
|42.07
|522.89
|BOI AXA Small Cap Fund
|27.67
|75.13
|40.52
|203.57
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|25.32
|74.02
|38.16
|1,116.48
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|23.72
|78.48
|35.37
|1,851.01
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|22.61
|77.25
|29.97
|1,781.48
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|22.19
|68.75
|28.81
|1,243.35
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|113.50
|52.47
|27.45
|10,920.65
|Nippon India Small Cap
|90.99
|77.53
|26.52
|18,013.83
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|15.42
|41.00
|26.44
|407.13
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|66.32
|62.19
|26.43
|7,694.69
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|116.15
|61.92
|23.33
|8,496.00
|L&T Emerging Businesses Fund
|47.82
|79.63
|22.80
|7,829.81
|Kotak Small Cap Fund
|183.79
|78.61
|22.15
|6,519.51
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|97.74
|60.28
|21.35
|7,108.91
|HDFC Small Cap Fund
|80.84
|70.62
|19.85
|13,160.99
|HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund
|97.44
|70.13
|18.66
|340.29
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|156.43
|65.73
|18.33
|1,540.26
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|59.22
|57.11
|18.02
|2,896.91
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|53.58
|66.40
|17.73
|3,317.85
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|133.64
|95.74
|16.46
|1,355.78
|Union Small Cap Fund
|30.26
|63.83
|15.82
|571.56
|IDBI Small Cap Fund
|18.45
|69.11
|14.56
|132.04
Data Source: AMFI
Almost all the small cap funds have done extremely well and have specifically done better than the large cap funds on an average.
Here are some of the benefits of investing in small cap funds in India.
A small-cap fund does possess excellent potential to grow and deliver above market returns. However, there are a few things that an investor should know before investing.
There are 4 ground rules to follow to answer this question.
