Table of Content
Mid-cap mutual funds maintain a dynamic balance between risks and returns. While they are less risky than small-cap funds, the returns potential is higher than large-cap funds. This parity between risk and reward is what makes mid-cap funds an excellent choice for investors wanting to invest in equity mutual funds.
Here is a list of the best performing mid-cap funds on 1-year mid-cap returns. Please note that 1-year returns may not be entirely reflective in the case of mid-cap funds, which are essentially long term investment products. However, the table will give you a good idea of the top performing mid-cap funds over 1 year period.
|Fund Name
|1 year Returns
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth
|65.3147
|Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan B (Direct) Growth Option
|57.2727
|Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Direct Growth
|56.7690
|Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan A Growth
|55.7319
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth
|53.3418
|Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan
|53.0946
|Union Midcap Fund Direct Growth
|52.1436
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option
|51.4751
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana Direct Growth
|49.8278
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|49.4898
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund Direct Growth
|49.1414
|Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth
|47.8621
|Principal Midcap Fund Direct Growth
|46.7260
|Nippon India Growth Fund – Direct Plan – Growth
|46.1863
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|44.2916
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option
|43.6721
|BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option
|42.6981
|UTI Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option- Direct
|42.3733
|Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth
|40.6992
|Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|40.2360
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan – Growth Option
|39.0251
|Sundaram Mid Cap – Direct Plan – Growth Option
|37.7276
|IDBI Midcap Fund Direct Growth
|37.4074
|Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth
|33.5033
|L&T Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|29.8703
|Category Average
|44.0068
|S&P BSE Midcap TR INR
|39.6268
As can be seen from the above table, the mid cap funds have clearly outperformed the index even on a category average basis over a period of 1 year.
Here is a list of the best performing mid-cap funds on 2-year mid-cap returns. Please note that 2-year returns may not be entirely reflective in the case of mid-cap funds, which are essentially long term investment products. However, the table will give you a good idea of the top performing mid-cap funds over 2 year period.
|Fund Name
|2 year Returns
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth
|58.4157
|Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan
|48.4232
|Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan B (Direct) Growth Option
|44.2933
|Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan A Growth
|43.0507
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth
|41.2269
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option
|39.3942
|UTI Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option- Direct
|37.9661
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund Direct Growth
|36.9188
|Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth
|35.2017
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option
|35.0508
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana Direct Growth
|34.6386
|Nippon India Growth Fund – Direct Plan – Growth
|34.2554
|BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option
|33.9562
|Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|33.2681
|Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth
|32.7953
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|32.0630
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|31.6358
|Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Direct Growth
|31.5426
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan – Growth Option
|30.6659
|IDBI Midcap Fund Direct Growth
|30.4544
|L&T Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|25.6990
|Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth
|25.3768
|Sundaram Mid Cap – Direct Plan – Growth Option
|24.3858
|Category Average
|33.7354
|S&P BSE Midcap TR INR
|29.3495
Even over a 2 year period, it is apparent that the mid-cap funds as a category has outshone the mid-cap total returns index by a fairly steep margin.
Here is a list of the best performing mid-cap funds on 3-year mid-cap returns. Please note that 3-year returns is relatively a better gauge of equity products, although a longer period would be preferred, being essentially long term investment products. However, the table will give you a good idea of the top performing mid-cap funds over 3 year period.
|Fund Name
|3-year Returns
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth
|37.4933
|Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan
|29.3602
|Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan B (Direct) Growth Option
|27.8322
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option
|27.4556
|Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan A Growth
|26.7624
|Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|26.5324
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth
|26.2188
|Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth
|26.1845
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana Direct Growth
|24.9217
|Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Direct Growth
|24.7823
|Nippon India Growth Fund – Direct Plan – Growth
|24.7468
|UTI Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option- Direct
|24.3463
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option
|24.3277
|Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth
|24.1995
|BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option
|23.9419
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|20.4416
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan – Growth Option
|20.0440
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|19.4248
|IDBI Midcap Fund Direct Growth
|19.1368
|Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth
|18.0620
|L&T Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|16.8408
|Sundaram Mid Cap – Direct Plan – Growth Option
|15.9850
|Category Average
|22.7613
|S&P BSE Midcap TR INR
|18.3587
Even over a 3 year period, it is apparent that the mid-cap funds as a category has outshone the mid-cap total returns index by a fairly steep margin.
Here is a list of the best performing mid-cap funds on 5-year mid-cap returns. Please note that 5-year returns is largely a better reflection in the case of mid-cap funds, which are essentially long term investment products. However, the table will give you a good idea of the top performing mid-cap funds over 5 year period.
|Fund Name
|5 year Returns
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth
|25.3789
|Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|25.0603
|Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan
|22.9888
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option
|22.1559
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option
|22.1179
|Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth
|21.1755
|Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan B (Direct) Growth Option
|21.0227
|Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth
|20.5345
|Nippon India Growth Fund – Direct Plan – Growth
|20.3802
|Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan A Growth
|19.9566
|BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option
|19.2750
|UTI Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option- Direct
|18.7616
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|18.0214
|Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Direct Growth
|17.8317
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth
|17.7562
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan – Growth Option
|17.3860
|L&T Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|16.8850
|Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth
|16.5339
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth
|16.1761
|Sundaram Mid Cap – Direct Plan – Growth Option
|13.7188
|Category Average
|18.7471
|S&P BSE Midcap TR INR
|17.1137
Even over a 3 year period, it is apparent that the mid-cap funds as a category has outshone the mid-cap total returns index although the margin of outperformance is much narrower.
To sum it up, mid-caps add value by their ability to create alpha with their niche focus.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.