Mid-cap mutual funds maintain a dynamic balance between risks and returns. While they are less risky than small-cap funds, the returns potential is higher than large-cap funds. This parity between risk and reward is what makes mid-cap funds an excellent choice for investors wanting to invest in equity mutual funds.

Which are the best performing mid-cap funds on 1-year returns?

Here is a list of the best performing mid-cap funds on 1-year mid-cap returns. Please note that 1-year returns may not be entirely reflective in the case of mid-cap funds, which are essentially long term investment products. However, the table will give you a good idea of the top performing mid-cap funds over 1 year period.

Fund Name 1 year Returns PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth 65.3147 Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan B (Direct) Growth Option 57.2727 Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Direct Growth 56.7690 Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan A Growth 55.7319 SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth 53.3418 Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan 53.0946 Union Midcap Fund Direct Growth 52.1436 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 51.4751 Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana Direct Growth 49.8278 Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth 49.4898 Mirae Asset Midcap Fund Direct Growth 49.1414 Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth 47.8621 Principal Midcap Fund Direct Growth 46.7260 Nippon India Growth Fund – Direct Plan – Growth 46.1863 ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth 44.2916 Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 43.6721 BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 42.6981 UTI Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option- Direct 42.3733 Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth 40.6992 Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 40.2360 HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan – Growth Option 39.0251 Sundaram Mid Cap – Direct Plan – Growth Option 37.7276 IDBI Midcap Fund Direct Growth 37.4074 Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth 33.5033 L&T Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 29.8703 Category Average 44.0068 S&P BSE Midcap TR INR 39.6268

As can be seen from the above table, the mid cap funds have clearly outperformed the index even on a category average basis over a period of 1 year.

Which are the best performing mid-cap funds on 2-year returns?

Here is a list of the best performing mid-cap funds on 2-year mid-cap returns. Please note that 2-year returns may not be entirely reflective in the case of mid-cap funds, which are essentially long term investment products. However, the table will give you a good idea of the top performing mid-cap funds over 2 year period.

Fund Name 2 year Returns PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth 58.4157 Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan 48.4232 Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan B (Direct) Growth Option 44.2933 Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan A Growth 43.0507 SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth 41.2269 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 39.3942 UTI Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option- Direct 37.9661 Mirae Asset Midcap Fund Direct Growth 36.9188 Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth 35.2017 Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 35.0508 Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana Direct Growth 34.6386 Nippon India Growth Fund – Direct Plan – Growth 34.2554 BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 33.9562 Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 33.2681 Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth 32.7953 Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth 32.0630 ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth 31.6358 Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Direct Growth 31.5426 HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan – Growth Option 30.6659 IDBI Midcap Fund Direct Growth 30.4544 L&T Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 25.6990 Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth 25.3768 Sundaram Mid Cap – Direct Plan – Growth Option 24.3858 Category Average 33.7354 S&P BSE Midcap TR INR 29.3495

Even over a 2 year period, it is apparent that the mid-cap funds as a category has outshone the mid-cap total returns index by a fairly steep margin.

Which are the best performing mid-cap funds on 3-year returns?

Here is a list of the best performing mid-cap funds on 3-year mid-cap returns. Please note that 3-year returns is relatively a better gauge of equity products, although a longer period would be preferred, being essentially long term investment products. However, the table will give you a good idea of the top performing mid-cap funds over 3 year period.

Fund Name 3-year Returns PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth 37.4933 Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan 29.3602 Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan B (Direct) Growth Option 27.8322 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 27.4556 Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan A Growth 26.7624 Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 26.5324 SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth 26.2188 Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth 26.1845 Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana Direct Growth 24.9217 Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Direct Growth 24.7823 Nippon India Growth Fund – Direct Plan – Growth 24.7468 UTI Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option- Direct 24.3463 Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 24.3277 Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth 24.1995 BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 23.9419 ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth 20.4416 HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan – Growth Option 20.0440 Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth 19.4248 IDBI Midcap Fund Direct Growth 19.1368 Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth 18.0620 L&T Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 16.8408 Sundaram Mid Cap – Direct Plan – Growth Option 15.9850 Category Average 22.7613 S&P BSE Midcap TR INR 18.3587

Even over a 3 year period, it is apparent that the mid-cap funds as a category has outshone the mid-cap total returns index by a fairly steep margin.

Which are the best performing mid-cap funds on 5-year returns?

Here is a list of the best performing mid-cap funds on 5-year mid-cap returns. Please note that 5-year returns is largely a better reflection in the case of mid-cap funds, which are essentially long term investment products. However, the table will give you a good idea of the top performing mid-cap funds over 5 year period.

Fund Name 5 year Returns PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth 25.3789 Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 25.0603 Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan 22.9888 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 22.1559 Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 22.1179 Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth 21.1755 Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan B (Direct) Growth Option 21.0227 Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth 20.5345 Nippon India Growth Fund – Direct Plan – Growth 20.3802 Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan A Growth 19.9566 BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 19.2750 UTI Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option- Direct 18.7616 ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth 18.0214 Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Direct Growth 17.8317 SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth 17.7562 HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan – Growth Option 17.3860 L&T Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 16.8850 Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth 16.5339 Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth 16.1761 Sundaram Mid Cap – Direct Plan – Growth Option 13.7188 Category Average 18.7471 S&P BSE Midcap TR INR 17.1137

Even over a 3 year period, it is apparent that the mid-cap funds as a category has outshone the mid-cap total returns index although the margin of outperformance is much narrower.

To sum it up, mid-caps add value by their ability to create alpha with their niche focus.