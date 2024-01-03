iifl-logo-icon 1
Best Performing Mid-Cap Funds in 2022: Should You Invest?

Table of Content

Mid-cap mutual funds maintain a dynamic balance between risks and returns. While they are less risky than small-cap funds, the returns potential is higher than large-cap funds. This parity between risk and reward is what makes mid-cap funds an excellent choice for investors wanting to invest in equity mutual funds.

Which are the best performing mid-cap funds on 1-year returns?

Here is a list of the best performing mid-cap funds on 1-year mid-cap returns. Please note that 1-year returns may not be entirely reflective in the case of mid-cap funds, which are essentially long term investment products. However, the table will give you a good idea of the top performing mid-cap funds over 1 year period.

Fund Name 1 year Returns
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth 65.3147
Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan B (Direct) Growth Option 57.2727
Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Direct Growth 56.7690
Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan A Growth 55.7319
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth 53.3418
Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan 53.0946
Union Midcap Fund Direct Growth 52.1436
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 51.4751
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana Direct Growth 49.8278
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth 49.4898
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund Direct Growth 49.1414
Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth 47.8621
Principal Midcap Fund Direct Growth 46.7260
Nippon India Growth Fund – Direct Plan – Growth 46.1863
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth 44.2916
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 43.6721
BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 42.6981
UTI Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option- Direct 42.3733
Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth 40.6992
Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 40.2360
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan – Growth Option 39.0251
Sundaram Mid Cap – Direct Plan – Growth Option 37.7276
IDBI Midcap Fund Direct Growth 37.4074
Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth 33.5033
L&T Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 29.8703
Category Average 44.0068
S&P BSE Midcap TR INR 39.6268

As can be seen from the above table, the mid cap funds have clearly outperformed the index even on a category average basis over a period of 1 year.

Which are the best performing mid-cap funds on 2-year returns?

Here is a list of the best performing mid-cap funds on 2-year mid-cap returns. Please note that 2-year returns may not be entirely reflective in the case of mid-cap funds, which are essentially long term investment products. However, the table will give you a good idea of the top performing mid-cap funds over 2 year period.

Fund Name 2 year Returns
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth 58.4157
Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan 48.4232
Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan B (Direct) Growth Option 44.2933
Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan A Growth 43.0507
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth 41.2269
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 39.3942
UTI Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option- Direct 37.9661
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund Direct Growth 36.9188
Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth 35.2017
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 35.0508
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana Direct Growth 34.6386
Nippon India Growth Fund – Direct Plan – Growth 34.2554
BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 33.9562
Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 33.2681
Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth 32.7953
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth 32.0630
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth 31.6358
Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Direct Growth 31.5426
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan – Growth Option 30.6659
IDBI Midcap Fund Direct Growth 30.4544
L&T Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 25.6990
Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth 25.3768
Sundaram Mid Cap – Direct Plan – Growth Option 24.3858
Category Average 33.7354
S&P BSE Midcap TR INR 29.3495

Even over a 2 year period, it is apparent that the mid-cap funds as a category has outshone the mid-cap total returns index by a fairly steep margin.

Which are the best performing mid-cap funds on 3-year returns?

Here is a list of the best performing mid-cap funds on 3-year mid-cap returns. Please note that 3-year returns is relatively a better gauge of equity products, although a longer period would be preferred, being essentially long term investment products. However, the table will give you a good idea of the top performing mid-cap funds over 3 year period.

Fund Name 3-year Returns
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth 37.4933
Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan 29.3602
Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan B (Direct) Growth Option 27.8322
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 27.4556
Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan A Growth 26.7624
Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 26.5324
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth 26.2188
Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth 26.1845
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana Direct Growth 24.9217
Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Direct Growth 24.7823
Nippon India Growth Fund – Direct Plan – Growth 24.7468
UTI Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option- Direct 24.3463
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 24.3277
Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth 24.1995
BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 23.9419
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth 20.4416
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan – Growth Option 20.0440
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth 19.4248
IDBI Midcap Fund Direct Growth 19.1368
Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth 18.0620
L&T Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 16.8408
Sundaram Mid Cap – Direct Plan – Growth Option 15.9850
Category Average 22.7613
S&P BSE Midcap TR INR 18.3587

Even over a 3 year period, it is apparent that the mid-cap funds as a category has outshone the mid-cap total returns index by a fairly steep margin.

Which are the best performing mid-cap funds on 5-year returns?

Here is a list of the best performing mid-cap funds on 5-year mid-cap returns. Please note that 5-year returns is largely a better reflection in the case of mid-cap funds, which are essentially long term investment products. However, the table will give you a good idea of the top performing mid-cap funds over 5 year period.

Fund Name 5 year Returns
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth 25.3789
Axis Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 25.0603
Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan 22.9888
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 22.1559
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 22.1179
Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth 21.1755
Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan B (Direct) Growth Option 21.0227
Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Direct Plan Growth 20.5345
Nippon India Growth Fund – Direct Plan – Growth 20.3802
Baroda Mid-cap Fund Plan A Growth 19.9566
BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option 19.2750
UTI Mid Cap Fund-Growth Option- Direct 18.7616
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund Direct Plan Growth 18.0214
Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Direct Growth 17.8317
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Direct Growth 17.7562
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund -Direct Plan – Growth Option 17.3860
L&T Midcap Fund Direct Plan Growth 16.8850
Franklin India Prima Fund Direct Growth 16.5339
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth 16.1761
Sundaram Mid Cap – Direct Plan – Growth Option 13.7188
 
Category Average 18.7471
S&P BSE Midcap TR INR 17.1137

 

Even over a 3 year period, it is apparent that the mid-cap funds as a category has outshone the mid-cap total returns index although the margin of outperformance is much narrower.

To sum it up, mid-caps add value by their ability to create alpha with their niche focus.

Invest wise with Expert advice

