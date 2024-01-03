Table of Content
Mid cap funds are all the rage this season. How do we define mid-caps in the first place? As per the latest SEBI definition, stocks listed on stock exchanges are first classified based on their market capitalisation. Stocks from position number 1 to 100 on market capitalization are large cap stocks. They typically have a market cap above Rs.30,000 crore.
Stocks from 101 to 250 are mid-cap stocks. Their market typically ranges from Rs.10,000 crore to Rs.30,000 crore and below that are the small cap stocks.
Mid cap funds are a corollary to your understanding of the idea of mid cap stocks. Mid-cap mutual funds are equity mutual funds that invest your money in mid-cap companies. These funds invest anywhere between 65% to 95% of their portfolio in such mid-cap companies, although as per the new SEBI rules, mid-cap companies must have at least 75% in mid-cap stocks. These funds generally track benchmarks like BSE Mid-Cap Index and try to get better returns on their funds.
Mid cap stocks outperformed large cap stocks by a margin in most years and even on a long term period basis. Even in down markets, the mid-caps have not grossly underperformed the large cap stocks as used to be the case in the past. Mid cap funds bring some distinct advantages.
There are a number of parameters to consider while selecting a mid-cap fund. Here is a quick checklist.
The moral of the story is that mid-cap funds are a must in every portfolio for that much-needed alpha boost to your portfolio. A clear understanding of pre-conditions of buying mid-cap funds will be of help to you.
Unfortunately, that is still a major risk that most mid cap funds run in India. There is an absolute shortage of mid cap ideas in the market that fund managers can bet on. Also, there are fewer sell side analysts tracking such mid cap ideas with solid research. When flows into mid cap funds start burgeoning, fund managers are in a dilemma.
They normally have two options. They can either dilute the focus by getting into slightly larger cap stocks or they are compelled to go down the quality curve. That means they must pick companies that are of lower quality and more speculative in nature. That is surely not a comfortable situation to have in a mid-cap fund.
Unlike large cap stocks, these mid-caps are more heterogenous. This makes them harder to benchmark. This is a unique problem specific to mid-caps and mid cap funds. The large cap fund can be benchmarked to Sensex or Nifty because they represent the largest stocks in the market in terms of market capitalization.
However, the mid-cap index, by itself, can prove to be a misnomer. Mid-caps are so heterogeneous that it becomes hard to club them under a single category and create an index out of it. Even when the index is created, it actually represents nothing except a bunch of companies trading in a similar market cap range with little similarity otherwise.
Mid-caps funds are a great idea in a growing economy like India as they typically represent the spirit of enterprise in India. However, as an investor in mid cap funds, you need to be conscious of the risks involved and your allocation.
