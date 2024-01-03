Table of Content
The mutual fund industry is growing like never before owing to its promise of high flexibility, well-diversity, and expert portfolio management. There exist various types of mutual funds which investors can choose from according to their risk, return, time horizon, and liquidity preferences. They are mainly categorized based on asset classes, risk preference, investment goals, and structure. Based on structure, mutual funds are classified as open-end funds and closed-end funds.
This article spotlights what is an open-end fund, how it works, and its benefits.
An open-end fund is a type of mutual fund that pools money from various investors and invests it across various securities. In an open-end fund, investors purchase the units directly from the fund itself, at the prevailing Net Asset Value. Contrary to closed-end funds, open-end funds do not restrict the number of units issued; they can buy and sell units anytime. Additionally, these funds do not have a fixed maturity period.
Investors can invest directly into the open-end fund with the asset management company or via a distributor or broker. However, investing via the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) registered distributor or broker includes commission charges to the distributor. Direct investment excludes commission payment and thereby increases the return on investment. Investing in an open-ended fund by visiting a mutual fund branch or through their websites is a favourable option too.
There exist various Open-end funds that differ from each other by securities invested, investment strategy distribution policy, risk structure, etc. For taxation purposes, the open-end fund can be categorized as equity or debt funds, based on the weightage of asset investment in the portfolio. If the fund constitutes 65% or more of equity investment, the fund is treated as an equity fund from a tax perspective. On the contrary, if the fund invests 65% or more in debt securities, the fund is treated as a debt fund.
In an open-end fund, the number of outstanding units is dynamic and capitalization is not limited. Therefore, the fund manager cannot devise a stable strategy as the fund does not have a fixed-asset base.
There are a few key differences between closed-end funds and open-end funds. Unlike open-end funds, closed-end funds have lock-in periods. Therefore, the fund managers of closed-end funds can devise a stable investment strategy till maturity. However, open-end funds are liquid, and closed-end funds are relatively less liquid. An investor can track the performance of a closed-end fund overall. However, they may not have an idea of how a closed-end fund performed during different phases of the market cycle, which is possible with open-end funds.
Some of the examples of open-end funds in India include SBI Small Cap Fund, SBI Magnum Gilt Fund, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund, Reliance Gilt Securities Fund Institutional, Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Fund, and so on.
An open-ended fund is open for subscription for investors through a New Fund Offer. New Fund Offer is for funds, similar to IPO for stocks. This is a way for investors to subscribe to mutual fund units where the NFO subscription period remains open for 30 days usually. However, investors can also purchase the units of open-ended mutual funds after NFO closure. They can invest and withdraw a specific amount at regular intervals, via a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), in an open-ended fund.
Investors can trade the units of a fund at its Net Asset Value (NAV) which is determined by the number of units and the total value of underlying assets. It keeps fluctuating based on the market prices of stocks, bonds, and other securities of the respective fund.
Moreover, an open-end fund can issue additional units. Unlike closed-ended funds, open-ended funds do not trade on the stock exchange. However, if the mutual fund is open-ended, investors can redeem the units to fund houses at the existing NAV anytime.
To conclude, an open-end fund is a mutual fund which is open for subscription and can be exited anytime. One of the major benefits of such funds is the component of liquidity. Moreover, open-ended funds are managed by a qualified professional fund manager. Therefore, even novice investors can consider this as an investment option. However, the returns from investment, in the case of open-ended funds, depend highly on the fund manager’s judgment and decision-making skills.
Ans. Investors with less knowledge and experience in the market can consider investing in open-ended funds. Professional fund managers manage these funds. Moreover, investors who want a liquidity element in their portfolio may find this investment option suitable.
Ans. Investors can invest directly into the asset management company or via distributor or broker. If one chooses to invest via AMFI registered distributor or broker, they need to pay commission charges to the distributor. Another option to invest in an open-ended fund is by visiting a mutual fund branch or their websites.
Ans. Some examples of open-end funds in India include SBI Small Cap Fund, SBI Magnum Gilt Fund, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund, Reliance Gilt Securities Fund Institutional, and so on.
