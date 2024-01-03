Table of Content
Debt instruments such as bonds or debentures offer returns to investors in the form of periodical interest. The interest rate offered by these debt instruments is either fixed or floating. Floater funds invest in instruments that deliver the latter.
Investors prefer debt instruments like bonds as they offer fixed returns. They have a fixed interest rate, and once the investment matures, the pre-fixed interest is paid to the investors. But, there are other types of debt instruments that have floating interest rates. This means that the interest rate is not pre-fixed but depends on the changes their benchmark goes through.
Floater funds have more than 65% of their portfolio invested in these debt instruments. These funds aim to benefit from the fluctuating interest rate so that they can generate higher returns for the investors. The annual returns from these funds could range from 7% to 9%. In the last 5-years, floater funds have delivered average returns of 8.27%.
The floating instruments that these funds invest in have their own benchmarks. The interest rate offered by the instrument changes as per the fluctuations in the interest rate of their benchmarks. It is generally seen that as the interest rates increase in the debt market, the interest rate of these floating interest instruments rises too, and the floater funds deliver higher returns.
Fixed interest instruments such as bonds lag in such scenarios as they continue offering fixed interest rates. This is why a large number of investors switch to floater funds when the interest rates are rising to earn higher returns as compared to fixed-return funds.
Some other things one should know about floater funds are as follows:
Floater funds can be divided into two types:
It is recommended that risk-averse investors wanting to earn returns higher than mutual funds that offer fixed returns should invest in floater funds. However, it becomes important to consider that the returns from floater funds depend on the market conditions. The RBI is responsible for adjusting the repo rate as per the economic condition of the country. In a scenario where the interest rate falls, your floater fund investment could deliver returns lower than funds that offer fixed returns.
