An online trading platform can be used to execute a buy or sell order within seconds. Whether it is stocks, bonds, futures and options or currencies , you can trade them online with minimum effort. Such platforms are usually provided by internet-based brokers.

Conclusion

Stock trading is a great way to earn money. Although it involves a certain degree of risk, it can be a rewarding and exciting experience if you are careful. You can buy or sell shares from a remote location through an online trading platform or using a stock trading app. Online share trading enables an individual to plan their investment from the comfort of their homes. The online mode of investing eliminates all the major hassles of investing since all you need is an online Demat and trading account.