If you have been in the stock markets for some time, you have likely seen one of those glossy equity research reports either of companies or of industries. The idea of an equity research report is to give a view and a justification on why a particular stock is attractive from an investment perspective. An equity research report typically has an action point in that it gives a view as to whether they believe the stock will outperform or underperform vis-à-vis the market index overall.
Today, the typical equity research report has become largely digital but the idea remains the same. The typical equity research report will give the background of the company, the valuation metrics, details on the valuation model, industry and macro analysis, detailed company financial analysis, the outlook for the industry and company, etc. Let us quickly look at how to go about reading an equity research report on India.
In this world of information overload, there is no shortage of data, information, and news flows. What is missing is the ability to translate all these data points into an actionable insight on stocks. That is where an equity research report comes in handy. Remember, that an equity research report does not give a recommendation but it only gives a view. Normally, brokers prepare equity research reports for the benefit of large institutional clients like FIIs, pension funds, mutual funds, PMS schemes, and insurances. However, brokers also make equity research report for high net worth investors and wealthy clients.
So, if you think that there is a mountain of information about companies floating around in annual reports, business newspapers, television, and the internet, just think again. Another important source is an equity research report written by analysts who are established and respected experts in this field. Typically, the equity research report is written by analysis with sector expertise and has long experience interfacing with the senior management of companies in that particular sector. That is what adds credibility to the equity research report.
That is the million-dollar question. The job of an equity research report is to analyze a particular company’s financials, ratios, and product and business characteristics in detail. It entails an elaborate ROE analysis, comparing with a peer group, forecasting the financials, projection of cash flows, deciding on the cost of capital of valuation, etc. Let us now look at how you must read each of the sections of the equity research report with a specific focus on what each of these sections contains.
The next time you see an equity research report, remember these are the key points to focus on.
Fundamental Research Reports as the name suggests are based on fundamental parameters like company financials, intrinsic value, etc. It evaluates a company based on several financial, economic, qualitative, and quantitative parameters with the end objective of arriving at an intrinsic value for the company. The fundamental report is normally based on a very elaborate and rigorous process. The fundamentals of a company are evaluated only after the preparatory job of initial screening.
The typical fundamental report of a company will include, inter alia, the financial reports of the company, the ROE analysis, the solvency, profitability and leverage ratios, the company’s products, competitors, management, and corporate governance. It also includes other factors like the price-earnings ratio or the P/E ratio, price to book or the P/BV ratio, Profit and loss statements, Cash-flow statements, the balance sheet of the company, and its prospects in the industry environment.
Equity Advisory is essentially a mid to Long term equity market investor-oriented service that believes in and essentially adopts a disciplined investment approach. The focus is more on managing risk rather than on just enhancing returns. The idea of equity advisory is to customize the equity portfolio to the unique needs of the client. In the realm of PMS services, equity advisory is non-discretionary so it keeps the client in complete control of stocks and funds, restricting the activity to purely offering high quality and value-added equity advisory services.
Equity Advisory helps investors in obtaining a very unique proposition that comprises focused research, risk profiling, style-based investing, management of the risk of the portfolio at an overall level, relative weightage among stocks & sectors, relative performance benchmarking with indices, time of entry, and impact of volatility, etc.
In short equity, an advisory is nothing but research-backed investment advice. It focuses on the design and creation of a diversified portfolio which is specifically created as per the risk profile and the requirements matrix of the client. Normally, equity advisory is from a medium to long-term perspective with a time frame of 3-5 years. The idea is to design and execute tailor-made portfolios and additionally adopt a highly disciplined investment approach based on research and broad-based asset allocation.
Normally, when a stock becomes highly priced in the market, the trading interest in the stock reduces as more retail investors are wary of such stocks. In such cases, the stock is split by reducing it to a lower face value. This also reduces the price of the stock although it does not impact the wealth of the investor.
Only the annual report of the company can be considered as an official and authentic source of financial information and that too only after audit. The equity research report is just a statement of opinion on a stock or sector.
Research reports can pertain to companies, model portfolios, sectors, macros, events or even commodities. The idea is to be actionable.
