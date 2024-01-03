Intraday vs Positional Trading: Which One Should You Prefer?

Table of Content
How is an intraday trader different from a positional trader. Obviously, as the name suggests, an intraday trader looks to close out positions on the same day and carry zero positions overnight. On the other hand, the positional trader is willing to take positions and wait for some to get good returns. The debate is which is more ideal choice in Intraday Vs Positional Trading.
Normally, such questions do not have clear answers and it would depend on the aggression, risk taking capacity, skill sets and the mental attitude of the trader. Here again the answer is no different, because like the Hatter told Alice in Wonderland, it depends. Let us delve into this debate in greater detail but let us start with understanding what is positional trading and intraday trading.
Investing is for the long term. A typical investor buys a stock after thorough research and holds on for a couple of years or more. Equities take a long time to give big returns and so patience is necessary for investors. Investors are more positional and opportunistic. A positional trader can be an intraday trader or he can be a positional trader willing to take positions and wait for a few days or weeks for the news flow to play out.
Investments must be backed by substantial research into the fundamentals of the stock and its pedigree. Trading is normally done based on charts and news flows or because the sector is attractive and you try to ride the sectoral theme with stock specific bets.
Example: You want to buy 500 shares of Tata Steel, which would cost you around Rs.6 lakhs. You expect the stock price to go up but you only have Rs.2 lakhs available with you. What do you do? You can borrow the money or take a position in futures or settle for a lower number of shares. However, there is another option, You can choose to buy 500 shares of Tata Steel for intraday and square it off the same day. Here, only the profits or losses get adjusted to your trading account By now you must have understood what is positional trading and intraday trading? Let us recap anyways.
With Rs.2 lakh capital, you can buy 150 shares of Tata Steel at Rs.1200 and hold it in your demat account and sell when the price goes. That is a positional trade. Alternatively, you can buy 500 shares and identify it as an intraday trade (MIS trade) and close out the same day. This is an intraday trade. Intraday Vs Positional Trading is normally a choice based on risk appetite, return expectation, capacity to monitor trades, adrenaline rush and your willingness to take risk on margins.
Here are some ground rules for you to decide on intraday versus positional trading
Both the intraday trading approach and the positional trading approach have their merits and demerits. Here is a comparison on some key parameters.
There are no hard and fast rules but stick to stocks that are liquid. Here liquid is not just about volumes but also about low bid/ask spreads so that the trader does not lose too much money in execution. Also, it must be possible to exit bigger trades without impacting the price. Another factors is to focus on high beta stocks. You want stocks for intraday trading that move more than the market; both on the upside and the downside.
Don’t pick too many stocks. Keep an overall universe of around 50 stocks which you track and zero in on 10-12 stocks where you will trade on a regular basis.
Both can be profitable and loss making. For example, in positional trades, your trade can backfire if you get the wrong stock or at the wrong price. Intraday can backfire if you don’t keep discipline of stop losses and profit targets. What is more profitable depends a lot on how you plan, execute and monitor the trade.
Certainly, intraday trading is riskier because it entails that you open a position and also close the position within the day. However, you can manage risk with stop losses, short profit targets and constant monitoring. In positional trading, your trade is predicated on one stock or a few stocks. Hence the risk is lower as you have time in your favour. However, bad selection of stocks can backfire, especially if you try to do value hunting in dud stocks.
