A dematerialized account or demat account is an electronic form of holding your financial securities (debt or equity). The demat accounts are administered by two main depository organizations in India: Central Depository Services Limited and National Securities Depository Limited. Financial institutions like banks, also known as DP (Depository Participant), are the intermediary between the investor and the depository.
An online demat account is like having an electronic ownership statement bank where you can maintain all your equity holdings. This resolves the hassle of physical share certificates.
An online demat account is about security and smart utilization.
Demat accounts online have made it easier to hold securities. The risk associated with fake certificates, thefts and delays are all eliminated. It also reduces a lot of paperwork and transaction costs.
