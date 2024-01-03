What is a demat account?

A dematerialized account or demat account is an electronic form of holding your financial securities (debt or equity). The demat accounts are administered by two main depository organizations in India: Central Depository Services Limited and National Securities Depository Limited. Financial institutions like banks, also known as DP (Depository Participant), are the intermediary between the investor and the depository.

An online demat account is like having an electronic ownership statement bank where you can maintain all your equity holdings. This resolves the hassle of physical share certificates.