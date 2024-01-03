Table of Content
If you’re new to precious metal investment, you might be unsure of the differences between these two approaches and which is best for you. In this post, we’ll highlight the main difference between SGB and gold exchange-traded funds, weigh the benefits and drawbacks of each, and arm you with all the knowledge you need to make an educated choice. So, let’s learn about gold MF vs ETF or Gold ETF vs SGB in detail
An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that monitors the price of actual gold is called a gold ETF. These funds are managed passively and often invest in gold futures or bullion. On exchanges, they are traded in real-time. Gold ETFs buy 99.5% pure gold from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved banks. One gm of gold is equal to one unit of gold ETF. The gold pricing entails no additional expenses.
The mutual fund custodian receives gold that the manager has bought and deposited. Gold ETFs have the same price and return characteristics as real gold. Moreover, buying a gold ETF is less expensive. Additionally, investing in physical gold is simpler with gold ETFs.
Gold-denominated government securities are known as Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs). The RBI is the entity that issues these debt instruments on behalf of the government. They were introduced in November 2015 as a substitute for real gold. SGBs can be purchased through authorized stock exchanges, post offices with specific designations, scheduled private and foreign banks, and branches of nationalized banks. Through the website of the approved bank, they can also make online investments. SGB interest rates are 2.5% annually. The government backs these bonds; therefore, the returns are assured. These bonds have an eight-year lifespan; after a five-year lock-in period, they can be sold on the stock exchange.
The sovereign gold bond vs gold etf difference are as follows: –
|Aspect
|Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs)
|Gold ETFs
|Nature of Investment
|Government securities issued by the RBI.
|Exchange-traded funds track the price of gold.
|Form of Investment
|Bonds are issued in the form of paper or digital certificates.
|Units traded on stock exchanges, representing ownership of gold.
|Tenure
|Typically, SGBs have a maturity period of 8 years.
|No fixed tenure; investors can buy and sell units anytime.
|Interest
|Offers fixed annual interest (currently 2.5% per annum).
|No interest; returns are based on the performance of gold.
|Liquidity
|Limited liquidity as SGBs can only be sold on stock exchanges.
|High liquidity as units can be bought and sold in real-time.
|Cost
|No additional costs associated with purchasing or selling SGBs.
|Usually, it lower costs compared to buying physical gold.
|Taxation
|Interest earned on SGBs is taxable as per the investor’s tax slab.
|Capital gains tax applicable on redemption of units.
|Security
|Backed by the Government of India, it is considered relatively secure.
|Investments are subject to market risks associated with gold.
There are two easy and accessible ways to invest in gold: Sovereign Gold Bonds and Gold ETFs. However, the main things that differentiate them from one another are their investing strategies, liquidity, costs, and tax implications. When deciding between the two choices, it’s critical for investors to take their investing goals and risk tolerance into account.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Both Gold ETFs and SGBs are suitable for long-term investments. However, Gold ETFs may be a better choice if you prefer a more liquid option with low costs. On the other hand, SGBs can offer guaranteed returns and tax benefits if held till maturity.
Like any investment, both Gold ETFs and SGBs carry a certain level of risk. The value of ETFs can fluctuate based on the market price of gold, while SGBs are subject to interest rates and credit risks.
Yes, investors can redeem their units of Gold ETFs for physical gold by approaching the respective fund house.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.