Just like the English alphabet is to human education, the candlestick chart is to Technical analysis Candlestick is one of the most important and widely used charts by technical analysts and day traders. It informs precisely about the high, low, opening, and closing price of a security in a day represented in the shape of a candlestick.

While candlesticks provide a great deal of information and consist of various types, this article answers what is short-line candlestick patterns in detail.

Short-Line Candlestick Pattern

A candlestick chart is similar to a bar chart as it represents the four important data points regarding the pricing of a stock: high, low, open, and close.

The wide part of the candlestick is known as the real body. It indicates whether the closing price was higher or lower than its opening price. It is represented in different colours based on the price movement and offers information for a larger period. If the stock closes lower than its opening price, it is represented in red or black; if it closes above its opening price, it is represented in green or white colour.

Generally, investors use these colours as indicators to conclude the stock price A wider real body means the difference between the opening and closing prices of the security is huge; a narrow range indicates the opposite. The shadows or wicks represent the highest and lowest prices of the day. A candlestick chart with a short-real body is known as the short-line candlestick chart pattern or short candles.

A short-line candlestick pattern occurs when the difference between the opening price and the closing price is minor over a certain period. Short candles are not affected by the length of the upper and lower shadows that represent the high and low for that period.

A short-line candlestick pattern may or may not have a narrow range of high and low but certainly has a narrow open and close range. A short candle may indicate a consolidation period for the security. However, its interpretation depends upon the preceding and following price actions.

Interpretation of short line candlestick patterns

A series of short-line candles may be indecisive and give no indications of future price movements. A series of short-line candlestick patterns with broader support or resistance indicates the initiation of high volatility. On the other hand, a series with narrow high and low ranges suggest a low volatility period.

While candlestick charts often signal market sentiments, a short-line candlestick pattern indicates the indecisiveness of the market with little to no price movement. You can infer from a short-candlestick pattern after looking at its occurrence in the price chart. The different types of short candles shapes and its meaning are listed below: