Why do Stock Prices Fluctuate?

Company Earnings People invest long-term in a company that is making good profits and attracts more investors which causes its share price to rise. Companies listed on the stock exchange have to declare their earnings every quarter and annually in an Earnings Report or Quarterly Report wherein you can check whether the company’s earnings have met or exceeded projections. A company that reports good growth per share will automatically experience more demand. However, if the company’s earnings have failed to meet projections or if the company has earned less than what it was projected to earn, it’s share price will most likely fall.

Good news or bad news If the company reports an interest hike or if it acquires another company or breaks into a new market, it is considered to be in good financial health which results in a stock price hike. Similarly, a company that has to sell part of its stake, let go of employees or close down branches will experience financial struggle or a downturn in its earnings. People will tend to sell such stocks for fear that the price of its shares will be driven down drastically or worse, that the company might close down, rendering the shares worthless. Changes in government policy and important financial events such as the annual budget might also affect the prices of stocks in industries affected by these announcements/events.