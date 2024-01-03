Why do Stock Prices Fluctuate?

The stock market is an easy and quick way to make your wealth multiply. People are afraid to begin trading because of the constant fluctuations of the market. The main goal of trading on the stock market is to buy stocks and sell them at a profit.
Stock market prices are affected by demand-supply economics. When the demand for a stock exceeds supply, there will be a rise in the price of a stock. The more drastic the demand-supply gap, the higher the price. For example, when many traders are buying stock X, stock X’s price per share will increase and the same is true vice-versa. When experts refer to market risks they are referring to this falling and rising demand and supply.