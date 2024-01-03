Table of Content
Have you faced a situation where you bought shares and the price is falling but the system is creating problems? Your orders may be going through but you are not getting confirmations. Alternatively, you may be unable to place orders because your internet connection is facing downtime or you are facing a power outage. Here, Call and trade come in handy.
In Incall and trade, an authorized trading account holder can identify with the appropriate authorization and place trades on phone at the call center of the broker. Most brokers operate a call and trade facility for such contingencies. The Call & Trade facility also comes in handy when the trader is not too computer savvy. Let us understand what call & trade is all about and how to go about placing orders incall & trade.
First and foremost, let us start with the Call and Trade meaning. If online trade is a boon to investors, then call and trade offers that much-needed backup support system wherein you can place orders and close trades in an emergency. In the call and trade facility, you just need to call the toll-free number of your broker and execute the order from then on giving proper instructions to the executive. This call & trade is especially useful when the internet is down or you are in an area where an internet facility is not available.
Call & Trade is a facility that allows you to trade in the stock markets placing either buy or sell orders using your registered mobile phone or registered landline to automatically authenticate yourself. Normally, the call and trade facility is made available to online trading customers to handle downtime. Here are the steps in call and trade.
There are no fixed charges for call and trade facilities. Most brokers charge a modest fee of Rs.10 to Rs.25 per call made. There is no limit to the number of orders you place once you have made the call to the call center via the toll-free number. This flat fee will also be subject to GST charges. You can say it is a small price for a wonderful facility like call & trade.
A discount broker only offers execution while the full-service broker offers execution along with research, advice, financial planning, etc. The charges are higher for a full-service broker.
Call and trade charges are based on your relationship with the broker. There is a basic call and trade charge on a per call basis. However, this call & trade amount will be waived in the case of premium customers.
Normally, call & trade does not entertain enquiries on limits and positions. Only buy / sell trade execution is entertained by call & trade.
Call and trade does not entertain queries on DP, pay-in and pay-out. For that you need to call the customer care. Only buy / sell trade execution is entertained by call and trade.
