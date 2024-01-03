Table of Content
What is delivery in stock market parlance and what is delivery trading all about. Delivery trading is when you buy a stock and take it into your demat account or when you sell a stock you hold via a debit to your demat account. If you are wondering what is delivery in share market, it is just another term for delivery trading and a contrast to intraday trading.
Delivery trading is done in the trading account of an investor, dealing in shares that are held in the Demat account or are to be credited to the Demat account. In delivery trading, traders have to pay full margins and ensure that the first half of T+1 makes the payment to the exchange. If the payment is not made for the delivery trade by the next morning, the position can be squared off, and the loss, if any, will be debited from the client’s account.
Before we understand what is delivery in stock market, let us understand how the settlement system works. India is on rolling settlements, so if you buy or sell a stock, you can reverse the transaction the same day and make it an intraday trade. Alternatively, you have to either take delivery when you buy or give delivery when you sell from your demat account. That is what is delivery trading.
Let us understand equity delivery in terms of equity buying and equity selling. In equity delivery buying, you by the stock, pay the full amount latest by T+1 and get delivery into demat account by end of T+2 day. In the case of delivery selling, the trader can authorize the debit with the help of TPIN online and on T+1 day, the shares are automatically debited to the demat account and shares stand reduced by that extent in demat holdings.
Intraday trading is buying and selling on the same day or selling and buying on the same day. At the end of the day, the net position on the stock must be zero. In such cases, the demat account will not be impacted as the profits or losses on the intraday trade will be either debited or credited to your trading account. Delivery trading actually entails taking credit into your demat account by paying the full value of purchase by T+1.
In delivery trading, one purchases stocks and holds them in their Demat account until later, when they sell. Normally, selling is done when an increase in price from which to generate profit is envisaged. Here’s how to begin delivery trading:
Several charges come with delivery trading, including:
Delivery trading involves buying stocks and holding them in your Demat account until sold. The process requires paying the full amount by T+1, with shares credited to the Demat account by T+2. Unlike intraday trading, delivery trading doesn’t require selling on the same day, offering long-term investment opportunities and potential for capital appreciation.
When you want to buy for delivery, you must ensure that full amount is paid for taking delivery. The settlement is done by the clearing corporation but the broker handles that on your behalf. Delivery is always on net positions in the Online trading app. If you bought 500 shares of X and sold 200 shares on the same day, then the 200 shares sold will be intraday while the balance 300 shares net will come into your demat account. That is how delivery works on a net basis.
Brokerages vary from one broker to another but the general practice is to charge higher for delivery trades and lower for intraday trades. Of course, many low cost brokers follow the reverse practice of offering delivery trading free of cost.
Yes, converting an intraday position to delivery is possible if the trade hasn’t been squared off by the end of the trading day. The broker will typically charge an additional fee for the conversion, and the trade will then be settled as a delivery trade.
Delivery trading can be profitable for long-term investors if they choose the right stocks and hold them for an extended period. It offers the potential for capital appreciation and dividends, but the profits depend on market conditions, stock selection, and an investor’s ability to stay patient.
You can sell delivery shares the next day, provided they have been fully transferred to your demat account. After purchasing stocks in delivery trading, the shares are typically credited within two days, and you can sell them as soon as the transfer is complete.
