The Central Government of India launched the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana, popularly known as PMRY, in 1993 to encourage self-employment possibilities for the nation’s educated women and youth. This programme offers financial assistance to people who want to start their own businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, commerce, and services. Beneficiaries can also use the government loan scheme for unemployed youth to get money for non-agrarian agricultural initiatives.
The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) reported that the jobless rate in India increased to 7.7% in December 2019. This has had a substantial negative influence on the overall development of the Indian economy, especially when combined with the GDP dipping below 5% in the two quarters prior.
However, the PMRY programme significantly contributes to the empowerment of qualified applicants by providing them with financial support from the Central Government to launch successful businesses. This promotes the establishment of new job possibilities, notably in the micro, small, and medium company sectors, and helps educated people who are unemployed find sustainable means of living.
If you want to apply for the government loan scheme for unemployed youth, consider the following eligibility criteria:
Applicants should fall within the age bracket of 18 to 35 years. However, there is a relaxation of 10 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories, women, ex-servicemen, and individuals with physical disabilities, extending the eligibility age limit to 45 years for these groups.
The applicant must have successfully completed the 8th standard. Additionally, individuals who have received formal training in any trade from a government-recognised institution for a minimum duration of 6 months may receive certain preferential considerations.
The total annual income of the individual’s family, which encompasses the income of both the individual and their spouse or the income of their parents, should not exceed Rs. 40,000.
The applicant must be a resident of the locality where they currently reside, and they should have maintained their residence there for a minimum of three years.
The applicant must not have a history of loan default and should not be associated with other government schemes linked to subsidies.
Here are some of the key features of the PM Rojgar Yojana govt schemes for unemployed in India:
To complete the online registration for the govt schemes for unemployed in India loan application process, follow the steps outlined below:
Step 1: Begin by visiting the official website of the Prime Minister’s Rozgar Yojana at https://pmrpy.gov.in/. You can either download the application form from the website and fill it out electronically or obtain a hard copy of the PMRY form.
Step 2: You must upload the form for the personal loan from government scheme and scanned copies of the required documents for online application submission. Alternatively, suppose you have a hard copy of the form. In that case, you can submit it and the necessary documents at either the District Industry Centers (DIC) or the designated banks participating in the PMRY scheme.
In addition to the application form and supporting documents, applicants must also submit a project idea report that includes thorough information about the project’s resources, expenses, production costs, and other pertinent facts.
The District Industry Centres’ (DIC) rigorous evaluation of each application. The next step is interviewing the chosen applicants to gauge their comprehension of the proposed project. Beneficiaries participate in a training programme that normally lasts 15 to 20 days after reaching the final decision. The loan money is transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account after finishing this course.
With the help of the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Yojana (PMRY) personal loans for the unemployed, worthy young people who are unemployed may revitalise their businesses, boost production, and establish a stable source of income. If you satisfy the requirements, think about requesting a PMRY loan.
Take advantage of these personal loans for the unemployed right away to launch your company and develop your entrepreneurial skills, paving the way to success!
