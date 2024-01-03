Table of Content
A personal loan overdraft facility enables anyone to withdraw excess funds whenever they require money urgently. This facility also entitles you to an interest payment applicable only on the specific amount you use.
To help people meet their emergency fund needs, most banks and NBFCs now offer a personal overdraft loan with minimal fees and many other benefits. In this article, you’ll learn all about this personal overdraft loan facility. So, let’s start.
A personal loan overdraft facility entitles you to make withdrawals of an amount of your choice whenever you require. What’s more, you can make repayments for this overdraft loan without any inconvenience. This is what makes personal overdraft loans a go-to credit facility in today’s era, where fund crisis can happen to anyone, anytime.
Here are the following features of a personal loan with an overdraft facility:
Whether it’s an unexpected medical expense or fund requirement for any big family/business event, you can always have instant access to funds with a personal overdraft loan facility.
You can use an overdraft facility and make its repayments at your convenience. The banks and NBFCs only charge interest on the actual amount that you use.
You can easily set up your bank account in a way that will make withdrawals and paybacks for the overdraft facility as per convenience.
Typically, an overdraft facility comes with a one-year fixed limit, followed by a drop-line limit. This drop line limit varies depending on the tenure and limits the lender offers.
Do you know what the eligibility criteria for term personal loans are? Well, if you know, then you can relate to what the eligibility criteria for personal overdraft loans are. They are typically the same. Still, to give you a concise idea, check what makes you qualify for a personal loan overdraft facility:
|For Self-Employed
|For Salaried
|
|
So, if you require urgent funds—whether for a medical emergency or some personal affair—you can get quick access to funds with a personal loan overdraft facility. Avail of a personal overdraft loan with minimal interest rate and zero inconveniences from the best lender today!
A personal loan overdraft facility is a popular line of credit facility that enables borrowers to withdraw money from their accounts as per their limit and convenience.
You cannot modify or change the loan amount once it gets sanctioned. Nevertheless, with a personal loan overdraft facility, you can withdraw funds as per your current monetary requirement.
Typically, a personal loan overdraft facility’s tenure ranges from one year to seven years
