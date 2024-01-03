Legal Action Against Personal Loan Defaulters

The borrower of a personal loan, like the borrower of any other loan, has the legal obligation to pay back the lender, the interest and principal on the loan, when they become due. Failing to do so has legal consequences for the defaulting borrower. It will result in lowering of credit rating of the borrower. Lowering of credit rating of the borrower means that the borrower will find it very difficult to raise loans in the future.

What Happens When You Do Not Repay a Personal Loan on Time?

As an unsecured loan, failure to repay a personal loan in India results in the individual being classified as a personal loan defaulter. This places them on a list of defaulters, which presents significant challenges when seeking future loans. Personal loan default entails various consequences, including:

Dip In Credit Score Lenders consistently share updates on your repayment patterns with credit bureaus,when calculating your CIBIL score for personal loan. Negligence in repaying personal loans can have a detrimental impact on your credit score. In fact, each default on an equated monthly instalment (EMI) can lower your credit score by 50-70 points. Consistent defaults on loan repayments inevitably leads to long-lasting damage to your credit scores, making it increasingly challenging to improve them.

Issuing a Notification Once an individual defaults on a loan, the lender initiates a notification process to prompt repayment. Typically, this occurs after the first or second missed payment. To facilitate this, the lender often engages a designated agent who reaches out to the individual via phone calls or messages, urging them to fulfil their payment obligations.

Legal Action In case you are unaware, failing to repay your loan for 180 days exposes you to potential legal consequences. Lenders are allowed to file a case against you and send legal notice to loan defaulter under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881, Section 138. Moreover, if the lender determines you are a deliberate defaulter, they can proceed with criminal charges under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Sections 403 and 415 of.

Financial Burden Grows One of the significant repercussions of defaulting on a loan is escalation of your financial burden. When you cannot make timely payments on your personal loan, it goes beyond the monthly instalment alone. Additional penalties and late fees are incorporated into your outstanding amount, further exacerbating your financial obligations.

Will A Loan Defaulter Go to Jail?

Imprisonment is not a direct consequence for loan defaulters. Defaulting on a loan is considered a civil offence, and criminal charges are not typically applied in such cases. Consequently, genuine loan defaulters are not subject to imprisonment. If you are genuinely unable to repay your loan, it is advisable to engage in negotiations with the lender. Established rules and procedures are in place to handle cases where defaulters have valid reasons for their inability to repay. However, these rules do not protect or provide leniency to individuals who intentionally default on loans or disregard the law.

Legal Action Against Personal Loan Defaulters

Personal loan default consequences in India involve a series of steps and considerations. They are: –

Examine the loan agreement for default clauses and terms.

Send official notices to the defaulter, specifying the default and a deadline for repayment, which is 180 days.

If initial notices yield no response, hire a debt collection agency to negotiate or recover the debt.

Consider mediation or arbitration to resolve disputes outside of court, which can be faster and more cost-effective.

If all else fails, file a lawsuit in the appropriate court. Provide all necessary documentation and evidence of the debt.

If the court rules in your favor, you receive a judgment. This legally enforces debt repayment.

Enforce the judgment by garnishing wages, seizing assets, or placing liens on the defaulter’s property.

If the defaulter declares bankruptcy, the repayment process might become more complicated.

Throughout the process, consult with a lawyer experienced in debt recovery to ensure legal compliance and maximize chances of success.

Legal Action on Secured Personal Loans Defaulters?

In the case of secured personal loans, where the borrower has pledged collateral against the loan, lenders have legal recourse if the borrower defaults on the repayment. When a borrower defaults on a secured personal loan, the lender typically initiates the legal process to recover the outstanding amount.

Firstly, the lender issues a formal notice to the borrower, reminding them of the defaulted payments and the loan agreement terms. If the borrower fails to respond or rectify the situation, the lender can seize the collateral pledged against the loan. This process is often governed by the terms outlined in the loan agreement.

Additionally, the lender can file a lawsuit against the personal loan defaulter. If the court rules in favor of the lender, they can obtain a judgment against the borrower. With this judgment, the lender may have the legal right to garnish the borrower’s wages, place liens on their property, or seize other valuable assets to recover the outstanding debt.

It’s important to note that the particular personal loan defaulter legal action that can be taken may vary depending on the jurisdiction and the loan agreement terms of the lender. Additionally, lenders are often regulated by national and regional laws, which dictate the process they must follow to recover loans from defaulters. Therefore, borrowers should be aware of their rights and personal loan defaulter legal action involved, seeking legal advice to understand their options and obligations if they find themselves in such a situation.

How to Avoid Default or Non-Payment of Personal Loan?

Avoiding default or non-payment of a personal loan requires careful financial planning and responsible money management. Here are some essential tips to help you avoid defaulting on your loan:

Create a Budget Develop a comprehensive budget that outlines your income and expenses. Ensure you allocate enough funds to cover your loan payments. You must also be aware of the RBI guidelines for personal loan defaulters.

Emergency Fund Build an emergency fund to cover unexpected expenses, ensuring you don’t have to dip into your loan funds in times of crisis.

Understand Loan Terms Familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions of your loan, including interest rates, repayment schedule, and any penalties for late payments.

Prioritize Payments Make your loan payments a top priority. Consider setting up automatic payments to avoid missing deadlines.

Communicate with Lender If you anticipate financial difficulties, communicate with your lender early. They might offer solutions like loan restructuring or temporary payment reductions.

Avoid Unnecessary Debt Dont take any of the additional debt while repaying your loan. This will prevent your financial situation from becoming worse.

Increase Income Explore ways to increase your income, such as freelance work or part-time jobs, to bolster your repayment ability.

Financial Counseling If you’re struggling with money, consider seeking advice from a financial counselor who will help you develop a sustainable repayment plan.

Regularly Monitor Finances Keep a close eye on your financial situation. Regular monitoring can help you identify potential issues before they become unmanageable.

Debt Consolidation If you have taken multiple loans, consolidate them into a single loan with a lower interest rate. It helps you to manage your repayments.

Conclusion

Personal loans in India are specifically intended for individuals experiencing financial difficulties, so they must repay the loan within a specified time frame. Before taking a personal loan, it is crucial to reasonably ensure that you can settle the outstanding dues per the terms and conditions. It is essential to avoid defaulting on any payments.

When selecting a lender, borrowers should exercise caution as different financial institutions and banks offer varying interest rates. Applicants can secure a hassle-free personal loan by choosing one of the top loan providers in India. These reputable lenders offer flexible repayment durations and attractive interest rates, providing borrowers with a good borrowing experience.