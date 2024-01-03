Table of Content
Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate refers to the rate at which the scheduled banks can borrow funds overnight from RBI against government securities.
MSF is a very short term borrowing scheme for scheduled commercial banks. Banks may borrow funds through MSF during severe cash shortage or acute shortage of liquidity.
Banks often face liquidity shortfalls due to mismatch in their deposit and loan portfolios. These are usually very short term and banks can borrow from RBI for one day period by offering dated government securities.
MSF had been introduced by RBI to reduce volatility in the overnight lending rates in the inter-bank market and to enable smooth monetary transmission in the financial system.
Under MSF, banks can borrow funds overnight up to 1% (100 basis points) of their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) i.e. 1% of the aggregate deposits and other liabilities of the banks. NDTL liabilities represent a bank’s deposits and borrowings from others.
In a move to stem the continuing fall of rupee, the RBI raised the MSF rate to 300 basis points (i.e. 3%) above the repo rate in July 2013. Thus, both rate of borrowing and percent of borrowing allowed under MSF can be varied by RBI.
The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate is a key policy rate set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the Indian financial system. It acts as a penal rate for banks. Banks facing a shortage of funds cannot meet their liquidity requirements through other sources so they can borrow funds from the RBI under the MSF scheme.
The MSF rate is higher than the repo rate, serving as a penal rate to encourage banks to manage their funds prudently. As of my last update in September 2021, the MSF rate can vary and is determined by the RBI based on the prevailing economic conditions and monetary policy objectives. Please check the latest sources for the most recent MSF rate.
The Reserve Bank of India implemented the marginal standing facility in its Monetary Policy of 2011–12. Still, it went into effect on May 9, 2011. This facility was initially launched in June 2011, and the banks borrowed INR 1 billion under this policy in its first year of operation.
The marginal standing facility is the most recent liquidity adjustment option implemented to improve the stability of overnight financing rates between banks and support appropriate financial transmission within the banking system. It aided the RBI in improving its control over the flow of funds into the Indian financial system.
For those who have the marginal standing facility meaning but cannot differentiate it from the bank rate and repo rate, this section is for you.
Here are the main distinctions between the RBI Repo rate and the marginal standing facility rate, which differ by a small amount:
Despite the common misconception that the bank and marginal standing facility rates are interchangeable, these rates are distinct and have distinct functions within the nation’s lending and borrowing framework.
You will learn the following are the main distinctions between the two:
The Marginal Standing Facility is a liquidity support mechanism from a RBI to commercial banks. It functions as follows:
Commercial banks facing unexpected liquidity shortages can approach the central bank.
Banks pledge eligible securities like, gold, government securities, corporate bonds cash reserves, treasury bills,foreign currency assets, as collateral for the loan they seek from the central bank. These securities act as a security blanket.
The Reserve Bank of India provides funds to the bank at an interest rate set by the central bank, which is typically higher than the repo rate. The higher rate serves as a penalty for using this facility.
Banks utilize the MSF when they cannot obtain funds through other means, like interbank lending or regular central bank operations.
The borrowing typically has an overnight tenure, meaning it must be repaid the following day.
Now that you understand the marginal standing facility meaning, you may be wondering why banks choose MSF when they can obtain funds at the repo rate with ease. Here’s why:
The RBI raises the marginal standing facility rate for several reasons, the most important of which are:
So, there’s no doubt that the surge in the marginal standing facility rate affects the borrowers. The rise in the MSF rate makes borrowing costly for banks, which in turn makes loans costly for borrowers because of the low obtainability of the rupee.
You may find it challenging to obtain loans when needed because of the high interest rates on all loans—personal, home, or auto.
With a clear idea of ‘what is marginal standing facility,’ you may wonder why RBI bothered to lower its rate, right? Well, it was October 2017 when the RBI cut and lowered the marginal standing facility rate. The MSF rate reached 6.25% p.a., straight from 7.0% p.a. But why?
RBI took this decision to allow Indian banking institutions to deposit more funds to improve and boost the availability of the Indian currency (rupees) in the financial market. With access to sufficient funds, banks can find it easy to loan out large funds to industries and companies to boost the Indian economy.
Here are the following criteria set by the RBI to borrow through marginal standing facility:
As previously indicated, because MSF offers banks greater liquidity support, its rate is 25 basis points higher than the RBI’s repo rate. Higher marginal standing facility rates mean higher bank lending costs, which means higher interest rates for borrowers.
The RBI implemented a marginal standing facility as a way to give Indian banks a cushion of liquidity. The RBI has carefully considered the bank’s proposals for flexible liquidity options so they can borrow money more easily. It has substantially aided the banks in better managing their immediate liquidity problems.
The purpose of raising the marginal standing facility rate is to limit the surplus supply of the rupee and prevent further currency depreciation against the US dollar. The repo rate was reduced by 25 basis points to improve rate transmission.
Here are five key terms related to MSF: –
Statutory Liquidity Ratio. However, it’s the requirement set by a RBI that mandates financial institutions to maintain a certain percentage of their total deposits and liabilities in the form of liquid assets, primarily government securities, and other approved securities.
This rate is typically lower than the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate. Banks borrow from the MSF at a higher interest rate when they require immediate funds, while the RR is used for regular short-term liquidity needs.
The reserve rate in the marginal standing facility (MSF) is generally higher than the repo rate. MSF is a secondary window for banks to borrow funds from the RBI at a penalty rate in emergencies.
The bank rate is the rate RBI delivers to the banks and NBFCs for long-term loans. MSF offers banks access to funds at a penalty rate to address immediate liquidity needs.
Net Demand and Time Liabilities refer to a bank’s total deposits and liabilities, excluding its capital. It’s the basis for calculating SLR and MSF eligibility in India.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Currently, the marginal standing facility rate is at 6.25% p.a., signifying a 25 basis point or 0.25% increase over the Repo rate.
The banks employ MSF, or the Marginal Standing Facility rate, as a last resort to get liquidity.
Banks have access to the marginal standing facility via both collateralized and uncollateralized channels. Banks are required to supply collateral, such as cash or government securities when using the collateralized route. Banks are exempt from providing collateral when they choose the uncollateralized approach.
The RBI introduced the Marginal Standing Facility to provide a last-resort borrowing option for banks facing unexpected liquidity shortages.
The MSF was introduced in India by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 9th May 2011.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.