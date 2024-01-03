Table of Content
Securities are developed in the primary market. Here, firms sell new bonds and stocks to the public for the first time. If you want a clear understanding of the primary and secondary market, you should take into account proper examples.
One key example of a primary market is an initial public offering. These trades allow investors to purchase securities from the bank, which has done the first underwriting for the stock. An IPO will take place as a private company issues stocks to the public for the first time.
nderwriters are responsible for specifying the issue price of the stock. It will enable the investors to purchase the IPO at this price straight from the issuing company. As a result, investors get the first opportunity to provide capital support to the company by purchasing a stock.
A rights offering issue allows companies to generate extra equity from the primary market only after securities have entered the secondary market. The present investors have access to prorated rights according to the ownership of their shares. Others are allowed to invest in new shares.
In addition to public offerings, companies can also raise capital through private placements and preferential allotments. In a private placement, shares are sold to large investors without being made available to the general public. Preferential allotments involve offering shares to chosen investors, such as mutual funds, banks, and hedge funds, at a special price not accessible to the broader market
Entities seeking debt financing can issue new bonds on the primary market. Newly issued bonds have coupon rates that reflect the prevailing interest rates at the time of issuance, which may differ from the rates on existing bonds.
Understanding the difference between primary market and secondary market requires having an overview of the two types of markets separately. Now that you have a basic idea of the primary market, let’s dig deeper into the concept of the secondary market.
The secondary market is primarily the stock market meant for purchasing equities. It covers all major exchanges from all over the globe. A key characteristic of this place is that investors are known to trade among themselves. Therefore, investors are found trading previously issued securities without the issuing company getting involved in the trade.
The secondary market can be categorized into two groups:
An auction market is a location where buyers and sellers of securities congregate to declare their willingness to trade. Buyers state their bid prices, while sellers state their ask prices. The objective is to achieve an efficient market where parties can openly declare their prices
In theory, the best price for goods doesn’t need to be searched for since the convergence of buyers and sellers results in mutually agreeable prices. The New York Stock Exchange exemplifies an auction market.
Unlike a central marketplace, a dealer market allows participants to connect through electronic networks. Dealers maintain a stock of securities and are prepared to buy or sell with market participants. They gain from the difference between the buying and selling prices of securities.
A well-known illustration of a dealer market is the Nasdaq. Dealers, referred to as market makers, offer fixed bids and ask rates at which they are ready to buy or sell a security. The rationale is that competition among dealers will secure the most favorable prices for investors.
Once you understand what is primary market and secondary market, go through this table depicting their differences for deeper knowledge:
|Criteria
|Primary Market
|Secondary Market
|Purpose
|Allows companies to raise funds by issuing securities
|Provides liquidity by supporting the exchange of securities between investors
|Parties Involved
|Issuing company and the investors
|Interested investors
|Types of Securities Exchanged
|Securities issued for the first time
|Previously issued securities
|Price
|Fixed by the issuing company
|Keeps fluctuating according to demand and supply
|Sale of Securities
|Sold only during the period of subscription
|Bought and sold on exchanges all the time
|Geographical Location
|No particular geographical location
|Fixed geographical location and specific working hours
The two financial markets — primary market and secondary market, play a major role in the mobilization of money and help develop the economy. Countries with robust financial markets make it easier for companies to access funds and grow faster.
The process to buy equity in the secondary market is fairly simple. The following procedure is followed while buying or selling shares in the secondary market:
The basic difference between the primary and secondary market lies in the type of companies and investors. Companies looking for long term investments for an IPO which is a function of the primary markets, while companies that look for short-term capital use the secondary market.
