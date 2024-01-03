How to Start Investing in the Stock Market?

Find the right broker:

In India, people trade stocks on the following two platforms: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), established in 1875 and the oldest stock exchange in Asia; National Stock Exchange (NSE), the largest stock exchange in India.

However, to gain access to these exchanges, retail traders need to register with brokerage firms or Depository Participants(DPs) first. It is important to find the right DP as retail investors will buy, store, and sell stocks through the interactive interface of the DP. It is preferable to open an electronic 2-in-1 Demat account and trading account with a DP, making investing and trading convenient. It also lets you see all your positions at a single glance.

Certain DPs provide real-time market data to registered users. In the stock market, information is money, and the latest research can mean the difference between a profitable or a loss-making trade.