Mixed Economic System in India: Meaning & Features

India’s economy is a perfect example of a mixed economy because it is a complicated combination of both public and private sectors. However, it blends aspects of capitalism and socialism to generate a setting where the government is heavily involved in market regulation while still allowing private enterprises to prosper. India now has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world because of this distinctive approach, which has played a major role in the country’s economic development over time. So, let’s explore what is mixed economy and examples of mixed economy in India: –

Mixed Economy Meaning

An economic system that incorporates aspects of socialism and capitalism is known as a mixed economy. Both the public and private sectors have a significant influence on how quickly and in what direction the economy develops in a mixed economy.

In a mixed economy, the state usually controls some sectors of the economy and offers public goods and services like infrastructure, healthcare, and education. The private sector is permitted to function and compete in the market at the same time as it generates money, jobs, and innovation.

In a mixed economy, the relative weights of government intervention and free-market competition can differ significantly based on the particular policies and agendas of the ruling government. While the United States takes a more moderate stance, other nations, like Sweden and Denmark, are renowned for having robust mixed economies with significant levels of government intervention.

What Type of Economy in India?

Because of economic stagnation during India’s imperial reign, new policies were adopted to promote advances in science, industry, and technology.

A mixed economy emerged as a result of the industrial policies put into place between 1948 and 1956. With this strategy, private businesses function autonomously but are still subject to government regulations, so they are not totally unaffected by governance.

The 1991 economic liberalisation of India greatly accelerated the private sector’s impetus. India’s GDP grew from a meagre 2.7 lakh crore at the time of independence to become one of the largest economies in the world thanks to these three crucial economic turning points.

Features of Mixed Economy in India

Some of the important features of the mixed economy of India are as follows: –

Economic Plan

The government must carry out specific planning in order to organise the activities and meet the objectives. Both the public and private sectors are affected by this. They must cooperate with the established functions and duties of the government.

Coexistence of the Two Sectors

In India, the public and private sectors coexist in a mixed economy. The government oversees how both sectors run and makes sure they have the right tools at their disposal to do their jobs well. The public sectors manage higher-level industries that deal with atomic energy, heavy engineering, defence equipment, etc. In contrast, the private sector is made up of cottage industries or small-level businesses that deal with consumer goods and agriculture.

Liberal yet Controlled

In order to regulate the environment and promote free economic activity, the government simultaneously imposes regulations.

Economic Welfare

The governmental sector implements reforms to enable large-scale employment, while the private sector oversees financial policies. The goal of all these choices is to impose on the people and nation’s economic well-being.

Advantages of Mixed Economy

There are a number of benefits of a mixed economy. They are: –

Freedom

India’s mixed economy gives economic units flexibility by letting labourers choose their jobs, supporting private sector endeavours, and letting consumers spend their earnings in accordance with laws.

Welfare

The government ensures the well-being of its citizens by providing housing, minimum salaries, safe working conditions, and other benefits.

Resource Allocation

A mixed economy makes it possible to use resources as efficiently as possible. It makes the best use of available resources through economic planning to reduce shortages and volatility and boost output effectiveness.

Disadvantages of Mixed Economy

Because of systemic prejudice and corruption, India’s public sectors frequently operate below expectations.

Excessive regulations and limitations placed on workers may prevent the private sector from performing below expectations.

The prospect of nationalisation for the industry as a whole may also target the private sector.

Since the private sector operates the majority of the economy, government employees who work in the private sector can manipulate policies to their benefit and attempt to amass wealth.

As a result, they are granted more favours, which sometimes goes against the government’s national planning system.

The Bottom Line

India’s mixed economy coexists with the public and private sectors and is based on socialist and capitalist ideas. The economy has grown significantly since gaining independence, as evidenced by its milestones.

Certain industries, like coal, petroleum, and power generation, are still dominated by the public sector, but other industries work with private businesses. The system is beneficial, but it also has drawbacks like inefficiency and economic power concentration. However, India’s heterogeneous economy persists in moulding a fluid economic terrain, prioritising equitable expansion and adjusting to evolving circumstances.