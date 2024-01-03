Table of Content
As a new-age investor, it is vital to be aware of the fundamentals of the stock market before starting your investment journey. Along with being well-versed in the market dynamics, you must know about the key concepts of the stock markets. One such crucial aspect is knowing about corporate actions, which are the decisions taken by the companies listed on the stock exchange. These can be issuing dividend rights, split stocks and bonus shares.
In this blog, you will learn about the corporate action known as Bonus Shares.
A bonus share is a free additional share given to the shareholders as a bonus. The shares are given at no additional cost based on the number of shares the investors already hold. Bonus shares are always announced in a specific ratio and results in decreasing the share price of the company with the same ratio value.
Bonus shares issues are also known as:
These are additional shares given to shareholders without any charges. For instance, if a company notifies 1:2 bonus issue, the shareholders are entitled to receive two additional shares for one existing share they hold. So, a shareholder with 100 existing shares will now have an additional 200 shares, bringing the total number to 300.
According to the relevant provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, there are no tax implications on a bonus issue for shareholders in a particular financial year. This means that you don’t have to pay taxes for receiving the bonus shares. However, the gains made by trading in the additional shares are categorised as capital gains and taxed accordingly.
Before bonus issue, the company has to follow the guidelines listed below:
A company can issue bonus shares to its shareholders to distribute its accumulated earnings. Not only does bonus issues strengthen a company’s equity base, but they also increase retail participation in its shares. As an investor, you stand to gain if the company announces a bonus issue. Before starting to invest in company shares, you must mandatorily have a Demat Account. Opening a Demat Account with a trusted financial partner like IIFL can provide access to a slew of benefits, like free AMC charges, seamless trading platforms and consolidated market research reports.
