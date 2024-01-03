Table of Content
If you invest or trade in the stocks , you may have come across the term ‘penny stocks. Penny stocks are those that are traded at very low prices – below Rs. 10 in India and traded for less than $5 in the US markets. These stocks don’t have much information around them. Penny stocks are hard to spot in the market and have a low capitalization.
Investors who want to earn large sums of profit will not opt for penny stocks. Generally, not many traders show interest in such stocks compared to the large market capitalization of established companies.
Investors use penny stocks to make small investments, as a result of their easy affordability. However, before picking a penny stock as an investor, it is necessary to research the company, its financial foundation, growth prospects, and industry standards. Penny stocks may eventually turn into multi-bagger penny stocks.
Multibagger penny stocks are similar to penny stocks. However, the only difference is that their price frequently increases, from the time of the investment. Every ‘bag’ represents the first investment that was made. Suppose, as an investor, you invest Rs. 5 in a particular stock, and over time, this price rises to Rs. 10; this is called a two-bagger (or ‘two bags’). Similarly, if the price increases to Rs. 15, then it is called a three-bagger, so on and so forth. When the price reaches Rs. 10, it is indicative of a 100% gain, when it reaches Rs. 15, it is indicative of a 200% gain, and so on.
These are called multi-bagger penny stocks. The term is derived from a baseball reference, where players accumulate bags as they run around the bases. This term has been drawn from the book, ‘One Up on Wall Street by Peter Lynch.
Penny stocks are hard to find. Therefore, those which later turn into multi-bagger penny stocks are even more difficult to come by. Most investors don’t think much of penny stocks. However, if the price shows an increase, it is understood that the company is in good financial health and has the potential to make progress, in the long run. Not all companies can start with a large market capitalization; a few may never. These stocks that are usually found between mid-cap and small-cap stocks are also called small-cap multi-bagger stocks.
Penny stocks are often misinterpreted as low-return stocks since they start low, and investors in the market tend to be impatient. If a company exhibits the right mix of great leadership, efficient management, financial stability, prudence, and decision-making capabilities, it’s rather easy to transition to a multi-bagger penny stock and fetch high returns at low investments. This takes time in action, and investors or traders should hold the position for long periods.
Multibagger penny stocks are generally undervalued. If a company has solid management, hefty promoters, and growth potential it will eventually turn into multi-bagger profits.
While penny stocks are usually undervalued and misinterpreted, the right penny stock can brag high returns at much lower investments. The same applies to a multi-bagger penny stock. Accurate research of the company is the only way of making profits in the long run. You can conduct such research and analyze potential penny stocks using a stock market app.
If an investor or trader can find the right penny stock backed by solid fundamentals, and buy such stock at extremely low prices, then he/she can make significant profits.
Penny stocks are a suitable buy for investors who have a high-risk appetite and are expecting high returns in the long run. If you have a low-risk appetite, it is advisable not to invest in these stocks.
