One can divide stocks based on market capitalisation, which is the total value of a company’s equities, into small-cap , midcap and large-cap stocks.
The small-cap stocks belong to companies with lower market capitalisations. Investors also call these stocks value stocks based on their valuation strategy.
These are the stocks of companies that have value and a lower capitalisation. By looking for “small value stocks India”, one can get many examples of companies falling under this category.
This blog will discuss the meaning of small value stocks and the advantages and risks involved in value stocks investing.
According to the three-factor model by Fama and French, the small value stocks definition possesses two key features: value and small-cap size. These stocks are usually trading below their book value and have a lower market capitalisation.
These stock are called value stocks because they tend to trade relatively lower than their valuation and might gain a higher capitalization in the near future.
These stocks can be considered unicorns in the investment space, which are rare for investors to find. Another reason why small value stocks are called value stocks is that they are undervalued and possess high growth potential.
The precise definition of “what is small value stocks” is “small value” of stocks that have the potential for higher growth.
These are the benefits of investing in small value stocks:
Here are the risks investors might face while investing in small value stocks:
Falling prey to these risks is also known as falling into “value traps”.
Investing can give expected returns if it is bias-free and based on research using Stock trading app. Small value stocks have a higher growth potential than other stocks. However, investors must also be careful about the risks involved while investing in small-value stocks. Investors can face risks such as mis-assessment of value, higher volatility, over-paying to buy, risk of failure, and impatience while investing in these stocks. A research-based and bias-free investing in fundamentally strong small value stocks is required.
