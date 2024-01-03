Table of Content
Professional Investors use and analyse a host of financial metrics to ensure their investment decisions are profitable. One such widely used metric is the Solvency Ratio. It allows investors to cut down investment risk and ensure they are investing in a stock that is more than likely to appreciate in price. In this blog, you will learn about the solvency ratio and the advantages and disadvantages of the solvency ratio.
A company’s solvency ratio is a financial measure of its actual cash flow to provide a comprehensive idea of its ability to repay its long-term debt and meet its other financial obligations. The idea behind analysing a company’s solvency ratio is to assess its capacity to stay afloat and not go bankrupt because of crumbling revenue and profits.
As companies need revenues and profits to pay off their debt in the long term, solvency ratios are important to analyse whether the company is earning enough to be solvent. If a company’s solvency ratio is healthy, it means that the company can repay its long-term debt along with the interest payments. The higher the solvency ratio, the better the company’s long-term financial prospects.
Solvency ratios determine the ability of a firm to pay its long-term obligations, thus reflecting the general financial health of the firm. The ratios are calculated either by determining the total assets against the total liabilities or by how much cash flow is generated against liabilities. Commonly known solvency ratios are the debt-to-equity ratio and the interest coverage ratio.
A high solvency ratio suggests that the company has enough assets or earnings to pay off debts, thus showing that it is financially strong. A low solvency ratio may reflect some trouble in managing long-term obligations, which might prevent investors and creditors from getting into the business.
Since the solvency ratio offers insight into debt levels and cash flow, stakeholders use these ratios to analyse whether the company is stable enough for long-term operations. Thus, it is used for proper decision-making about investment or lending.
There are numerous ways through which a company’s solvency ratio. However, the main formula for calculation is listed below:
Solvency Ratio = (Net Income + Depreciation) / All Liabilities (Short-term + Long-term Liabilities)
Since the denominator comprises liabilities against the entire cash flow in the numerator, the solvency ratio is the most comprehensive determiner of a company’s solvency.
For example, if a company has a net income of Rs 50,000, depreciation of Rs 10,000, short-term liabilities of 75,000, and long-term liabilities of Rs 1,50,000. Then, the solvency ratio will be:
Solvency Ratio: (50,000+10,000)/75,000+1,50,000) = 0.2666 I.e. 0.2666 x 100 = 26.6%
The various types of solvency ratios are as follows:
For an investor or an analyst, solvency ratios are one of the most important metrics to analyse a company’s financial health. Hence, it is vital to understand the advantages and disadvantages of solvency ratios. This helps them be better equipped to make informed financial decisions. The advantages and disadvantages of solvency ratios are as follows:
The solvency ratio is one of the most important ratios used by investors to identify undervalued stocks that increase in price over time. The solvency ratio provides a comprehensive understanding of a company’s solvency and its ability to generate enough cash to pay off its long-term debt. As an investor, you can use solvency ratios to analyse a company in the process of investing.
Solvency ratios differ for companies that belong to different industries. However, as a general rule of thumb, a company is deemed to have a good solvency ratio if the ratio is above 20%, irrespective of the industry. The lower the solvency ratio, the poorer the company’s financial health.
The solvency ratio calculates a company’s ability to pay off its long term debt and meet other long term financial obligations. It allows analysts and investors to understand how solvent a company is and then make informed financial decisions. The higher the solvency ratio, the higher the chances of an increase in the company’s share price.
A high solvency ratio represents a company’s financial capability to pay off its long-term obligations. It symbolises a sound balance sheet, meaning the company holds enough assets to pay the liabilities. It gives potential investors and creditors the understanding that the company has a relatively low risk of default, hence making it a low-risk investment.
A low solvency ratio makes it relatively hard for a company to borrow or get credit from financiers. Lenders and investors view a low solvency ratio as a sign of financial instability and as being more risky. This makes lenders increase interest levels or refuse to lend a big amount.
A 30% solvency ratio means that the total assets of a company are 30% of its total liabilities. It has a relatively low capacity to cover long-term obligations, which may indicate financial stress. Companies with such a ratio may face difficulties in obtaining credit and may need to improve their financial health.
