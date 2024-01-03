Table of Content
Traders and investors in the market aim to amplify their profit. They leverage various investment strategy to achieve their profit goal. However, the profit is decided based on two crucial prices: the security’s purchase price and the selling price.
Traders/investors expect to trade the securities at specific prices to realize their profit goals. There exist various types of trade orders that ensure that trade gets executed at or closer to the expected price. Some of them are above the market orders.
This article spotlights an understanding of above-the-market, various types of above-the-market orders, and their examples.
Above the market refers to an order for trading a security at a price above its prevailing market price. The traders, who want to trade in the market’s direction yet at an expected or a fixed price, use various types of market orders.
Traders, expecting the momentum to continue, use the above-the-market order to buy or sell the securities at the desired price. For instance, traders may place a stop-loss order above the key resistance level. As a result, the trader will get the stock when the stock price breaks the resistance level.
Traders can also use above-the-market order to sell the security at a higher than current price when the market or the stock is in an uptrend. Above-the-market orders may also be used by short-sellers. For instance, if the traders believe that the stock would be overvalued at a point, they may place the sell limit order.
Contrary to the above-the-market orders, there are below-the-market orders. In such orders, traders place the orders to trade the security below the market price. Some of the types of below-the-market orders are the buy limit orders, sell stop orders and sell stop-limit orders.
The commonly found market order types are listed below.
To conclude, above-the-market order means a trading order placed at a higher price than the prevailing market price. The above-the-market order assures the traders that their orders would be either executed near to their expected price or would not be executed. Traders often use these orders with technical indicators to enter or exit the position.
To know more about the above the market, download our share market app!
Invest wise with Expert advice
Ans. If an investor wants to buy or sell the stock at a higher price than prevailing, they can put a buy/sell order above the market. The order gets filled if the stock price gets closer to the price at which the investor places the buy/sell order.
Ans.Investors look for opportunities to buy stocks at a lower price and sell them at a higher price. Moreover, they are not willing to suffer loss. The idea of above the market is to have the order executed only at an expected price.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.