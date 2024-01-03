Table of Content
When a private company goes public, it raises capital by selling a stake in the company through an instrument called shares. Both retail and institutional investors may be interested in buying these shares. This is called the first issue. The entity that buys these shares becomes a part owner in the business. Depending on the number of shares purchased, the investor gets the right to influence certain decisions that will affect the company. Such investors are said to have a controlling stake in the company.
Some of the benefits of having a controlling interest with the stockholder are voting rights, limited liability, chances of getting substantial profits when the company flourishes, and a few others. The one with the highest number of shares in hand has more controlling interest in the company. The lesser the stocks or shares with the shareholder, the lesser will be the controlling interest in the company, and vice-versa.
The controlling interest depends on the voting shares of the company. The person or the stockholder having more voting shares have more power or authority in the company and a shareholder or a group of shareholders has the major controlling interest.
The shareholder or the group or the entity with controlling interest has the power to communicate and have a major say in the company’s decision-making. The shareholder with voting rights beyond 50% is referred to as the one with a major controlling interest in the company. At times, shares don’t possess voting rights even though the shareholder has so many shares with them.
Controlling interest is where an entity has the rights and powers in the company’s decision matters. The shareholder holding beyond 50% of the voting shares of a particular company has more controlling interest than anyone in the company. The shareholder or a group of them will have the deciding authority and control over the company and their meetings. Shareholders with authorized or outstanding shares have the upper hand in the company but they are not entitled to decision-making.
Even though they have more shares of the aforementioned types, they are not allowed to be a part of the company’s decision-making and management. The shareholders with more voting shares can influence the company and their informed decisions accordingly. Also, these are the shareholders with a more controlling interest in the company’s say.
As long as the shareholder or a group or an entity holds a considerable stake in the company, i.e, the controlling interest in comparison with the voting rights. Shareholders with limited ownership in the company can also partake in the company matters, and present changes in the policies, if any.
Here are the advantages of controlling interest with a simple example for more clarity:
For instance, Raju has 10,200 shares of ABC Limited company. The overall outstanding shares available in the market are $20,000.
Looking at Raju’s shares, the percentage of shares he’s holding with him is as follows:
The calculation is pretty straightforward. Divide Raju’s shares with outstanding shares of ABC Ltd.
The percentage of shares held by Raju = 10,200/20,000 * 100 = 51%
From the above figure, one can decipher that Raju holds more than 50% of the voting shares of ABC
Ltd. This states that Raju has the highest controlling interest in the company.
If the shareholder or a group of shareholders or an entity has a minimum of 51% of the shares of a certain organization, then they have the majority of the controlling interest in that company. This can be controversial and conflicting at times because the one with the highest voting shares may use their authority to control the decisions in the company. Any minority shareholders may or may not be considered as significant as the ones with deciding controlling interest. Besides, these shareholders can veto or rule out the minority shareholders as well.
