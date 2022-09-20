What is GTT Order (Good Till Triggered)

Table of Content
Good – Till Triggered (GTT) orders are basically a price alert based order placement or trigger based orders. When a pre-set trigger (Entry Price) is breached, only then the order is placed with exchange to execute the order.
This type of order is valid for all NSE, BSE Cash and NSE F&O scrips.
GTT orders are valid for 365 days from the date of creation or till the expiration date of the contract whichever is minimum.
When the pre-conditions are met, the order is placed on exchange. However, note that the trigger set is valid only once. So if the order is placed at the exchange and didn’t get executed for any reason, the GTT has to be placed again by you.
A maximum of 50 GTTs are allowed per user.
There are two types of GTT orders –
– Buy Side: Entry Price <= Order Price
– Sell Side: Entry Price >= Order Price
This condition is kept so that your order acts like a market order and can be successfully executed at the exchange.
GTT orders can be placed either on a stand-alone basis or along with a base order.
You can modify and delete active GTT orders.
If you placed a GTT along with a base order, the base order needs to be completely executed at the exchange. Only in this case the GTTs will be made active.
