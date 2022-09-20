What is GTT Order (Good Till Triggered)

What is GTT?

Good – Till Triggered (GTT) orders are basically a price alert based order placement or trigger based orders. When a pre-set trigger (Entry Price) is breached, only then the order is placed with exchange to execute the order.

Why use GTT?

You don’t need to monitor prices daily

You can set trigger prices outside the current circuit limits (DPR) of the stock

You will be notified when the entry price has been breached and the order is sent to exchange

Is it applicable on all stocks?

This type of order is valid for all NSE, BSE Cash and NSE F&O scrips.

GTT orders are valid for 365 days from the date of creation or till the expiration date of the contract whichever is minimum.

What happens when the GTT is triggered?

When the pre-conditions are met, the order is placed on exchange. However, note that the trigger set is valid only once. So if the order is placed at the exchange and didn’t get executed for any reason, the GTT has to be placed again by you.

How many GTT orders can I place at once?

A maximum of 50 GTTs are allowed per user.

What are the types of GTT?

There are two types of GTT orders –

Single – Only 1 Entry Price is required with the order Price and Quantity. OCO (One Cancels Other) – 2 Entry Prices are required with the order Price and Quantity (Can be considered as 2 legs). When any one of the Entry Price is triggered, other trigger is automatically cancelled. This type of GTT can be used as Stop Loss and Take Profit legs.

What are the conditions for Entry Price?

There should be a price gap of at least 0.5% between Last Trade Price (LTP) and Entry price of any leg of GTT.

There should be a price gap of at least 1% between both legs of GTT if OCO GTT is being placed along with normal order.

Relation between Entry Price and Order Price: – Buy Side: Entry Price <= Order Price – Sell Side: Entry Price >= Order Price This condition is kept so that your order acts like a market order and can be successfully executed at the exchange.

How can I place GTT orders?

GTT orders can be placed either on a stand-alone basis or along with a base order.

Steps to place a stand-alone GTT order:

Select the stock you want to place the GTT for Visit the company page and click on more options beside the sell button. You will see a ‘Create GTT’ screen. Input the required details. Create your GTT order.

Steps to place a GTT order along with a base order:

Select the stock you want to buy or sell. Visit the company page and click buy or sell. Input the required details for the base order. Choose how do you want to use GTT, either stop loss leg only or both stop loss and profit legs. (These options are shown only for Delivery and BNPL products) Place the order.

Can I modify and delete my GTT orders?

You can modify and delete active GTT orders.

If you placed a GTT along with a base order, the base order needs to be completely executed at the exchange. Only in this case the GTTs will be made active.