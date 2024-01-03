What is Intrinsic Value?

The intrinsic value meaning in share markets is understood as inherent value. That is correct. That is the intrinsic value meaning. The only question is how do you arrive at this inherent value or intrinsic value that you are referring to. Every asset has an intrinsic value due to some value inherent in it. Gold is valuable because it is difficult to mine and it is scarce. Similarly, equities have an intrinsic value because the company generates cash flows through its business. That is the basis. Let us look at what is the intrinsic value of the stock of a stock?

About Intrinsic Value

To answer the question of what is the intrinsic value of a share, you must first remember a basic rule. Intrinsic value is a measure of what an asset is worth. How do you decide how much the stock of a company is worth. Let us say you are an investor in stock and want to know what is the intrinsic value of the stock. The first thing you want to know is how much returns the stock will give. Now stocks give you returns in the form of dividends and capital gains.

As an investor, you can project dividends for profit-making companies. But, how do you project capital appreciation? That is tough. Instead, you project how much cash flows the business will generate over the years and then discount it back to the present value. That will give you a rough estimate of the intrinsic value of the stock. Of course, you further refine this intrinsic value by factoring in market P/E ratios, management quality, corporate governance standards, entry barriers, brand value, etc. The total of all these factors will give you the intrinsic value of the stock.

Remember, bonds have an intrinsic value, options also have an intrinsic value but here we will focus on the intrinsic value of equity shares. As a shareholder, you are the part-owner of the company so you do own a share of the cash flows, indirectly if not directly. The intrinsic value of the stock today will be decided by what is the cash flows the business can generate over the next few years and what is the growth it can deliver. So, all your intrinsic value calculations and estimates begin with projecting the future cash flows of the company.

There is no universal standard model for calculating the intrinsic value of a company and it is largely based on your perception, analysis, and judgment. Cash flows are based on your understanding of the business and your ability to extrapolate how the cash flows will look in the future. The calculation of intrinsic value begins with the quantitative model which is the discounted cash flow model or DCF model. This model calculates intrinsic value by projecting cash flows and discounting these flows to today.

The DCF model first estimates the future cash flows. You start with the future profits based on growth and then add back the non-cash items like depreciation and deduct average routine capital expenditure. That will give you net cash flows for the next few years. Normally intrinsic value concept uses the DCF model to value cash flows for the next five years and then uses the dividend discount model to estimate the value of the company at the end of five years. Then all these are discounted to the present using the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) to arrive at quantitative intrinsic value.

That is not the end. The quantitative intrinsic value is normally ratified with other parameters like market P/E, market P/BV, industry factors, management quality, corporate governance standards, etc. Once these qualitative factors are also considered, you finally arrive at a consolidated intrinsic value for the company which acts as your guide.

