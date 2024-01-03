MAPIN(Market Participant Identification Number) is the Market Participants and Investors Integrated Database.

The SEBI (Central Database of Market Participants) Regulations, 2003 were notified on November 20, 2003 under which, all the participants in the Indian Securities Market viz.

SEBI registered intermediaries, listed companies and their associates and the investors were required to obtain a Unique Identification Number (UIN) in order to enable the regulator to establish the identity of person(s).