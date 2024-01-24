Silver is the talk of the town these days! It has become a go-to investment asset class for many investors. But let’s be honest; not only some people want to deal with the hassle of physically owning silver. That’s where silver stocks come excitingly and enticingly to gain exposure to silver’s potential price appreciation.

Are you curious to know more about silver stocks? In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about silver stocks in India. We will discuss the best silver stocks, the reasons why you should consider investing in them, and various factors that can impact their prices. So, whether you’re a seasoned investor or a newbie in the world of silver stocks, this article will provide you with all the information you need to make informed investment decisions.

What are Silver Stocks?

Silver stocks comprise companies that mine, refine or produce silver. When you purchase shares of such a company, you gain exposure and benefit from the price fluctuations of silver without actually owning physical silver.

There are two main types of silver stocks:

1. Physical Silver Stocks: These represent an ownership interest in the physical silver holdings of the company. The value of such stocks has a direct correlation with the price of silver.

2. Silver Mining Stocks: These represent ownership in companies that mine silver or produce silver from base metals. The profitability and valuations of such companies depend on the mining operations as well as prevailing silver prices.

Top Silver Stocks in India

Here is a list of the top silver stocks trading on Indian stock exchanges as of January 2024:

Stock Name Market Capitalisation (in Crores) Share Price (INR) Hindustan Zinc Ltd ₹1,33,160 311.25 Vedanta Resources Ltd ₹98,387 262.55 Thanga Mayil Jewellery Ltd ₹3,682 1,348.05 Goldiam International Ltd ₹1,895 168.65

Data as of 24th January 2024

The above table covers companies across categories – integrated metal & mining conglomerates, jewellers, as well as small-cap companies focused on silver production.

Let us take a closer look at each one and understand what makes them potentially good silver stock picks in India:

1. Hindustan Zinc Ltd

Part of the Vedanta Group, Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) is India’s largest integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. The company has its mining operations spread across 4 Indian states. As per the latest financial data, HZL reported silver production of over 665 tonnes, accounting for over 30% of India’s domestic silver production. With high-grade reserves and low-cost production, HZL is well-placed to benefit from the silver price upside.

2. Vedanta Resources Ltd

A global diversified natural resources company, Vedanta Resources Limited also has significant exposure to silver via its majority ownership of HZL. The company’s silver production is mainly a by-product of its zinc mining operations. With silver tracking zinc prices over the long term, Vedanta offers leveraged exposure to both metals.

3. Thanga Mayil Jewellery Ltd

Thanga Mayil Jewellery Limited engages in the manufacturing and selling of gold and other precious metal jewellery. Being a high-margin business, operating leverage and steady mall space expansion help deliver healthy earnings growth for the company. With over ₹850 crores worth of physical silver inventory, the stock also doubles up as a play on silver prices.

4. Goldiam International Ltd

One of the large exporters of diamond jewellery in India, Goldiam International also maintains a precious metals inventory worth over ₹125 crores. This includes physical holdings of silver, which helps shield earnings from precious metal price volatility. The company has delivered industry-leading revenue growth of 20% CAGR over the FY16-22 period.

Why Should You Consider Investing in Silver Stocks?

Here are some of the reasons why silver stocks may work well for your portfolio:

1. Hedge Against Market Uncertainty

Investors typically seek refuge in precious metals like gold and silver during periods of stock market volatility or economic uncertainty. Silver stocks can offer you portfolio protection in such times.

2. Safe Haven Appeal

Silver has intrinsic value and limited supply, which lends it the appeal of a haven asset in times of crisis. Silver stocks are a smart way to benefit from this flight to safety.

3. Leverage to Silver Prices

Silver mining stocks offer greater sensitivity to silver price movements compared to physical silver investments. A slight uptick in silver rates can boost silver miners’ profitability substantially.

4. Diversification Benefits

Silver has a low to negative correlation with stocks and bonds. Adding silver stocks helps diversify your portfolio across assets and reduces overall portfolio risk.

5. Inflation Hedge

As a real asset, silver tends to hold its value during inflationary times. Silver stocks provide an alternative avenue to mitigate purchasing power erosion due to rising inflation.

Factors Impacting Silver Stock Valuations

If you are considering silver stock investments, keep a tab on the following factors that drive their valuations:

1. Silver Prices

The single biggest factor determining silver stock valuations is the price of silver itself. International silver rates and domestic silver futures influence sentiment around silver stocks.

2. Mining Costs

For silver mining companies, the profitability and earnings growth depends on the cost of mining silver. Lower mining costs mean higher earnings sensitivity to silver prices.

3. Geopolitical Issues

Geopolitical tensions, trade sanctions or tariffs can negatively impact silver supply chains and stock valuations.

4. Currency Rate Fluctuations

As silver trades globally in dollar terms, domestic currency weakness or strength against the dollar impacts the realised value for local silver producers.

5. Global Demand-Supply

Industrial demand, as well as investment demand for silver, impacts silver prices and related stock valuations. Supply constraints also tend to push silver prices higher.

How to Invest in Silver Stocks?

Here are some of the ways you can add silver stocks to your portfolio:

1. Invest in Individual Stocks

Identify and invest in shares of companies with direct exposure to silver mining, refining or production. Do your due diligence by analysing financials, industry prospects, valuations and risk profiles before investing.

2. Silver-Focused Mutual Funds

Opt for mutual fund schemes that invest predominantly in precious metals and silver-related stocks. This offers you professional management of silver stock investments.

3. Silver ETFs

Exchange-traded funds tracking domestic or international silver stocks offer a low-cost and liquid option to gain exposure to this asset class.

4. Small Case for Silver Stocks

small cases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs tracked by registered professionals. Browse silver-focused small cases on platforms like the small cases to invest in curated baskets of silver stocks.

For instance, the “Silver Stocks” small case by Arpit Shah invests in stocks like Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, Thangamayil Jewellery, etc., to offer focused exposure to the best silver shares in India from a risk-return perspective.

Advantages of Investing in Silver Stocks

Here are some of the key benefits of buying silver stocks:

1. Potential for Capital Appreciation

Silver stocks can multiply your capital over long periods, especially when silver is in a structural bull run. Identifying the right stocks is key to unlocking this wealth creation potential.

2. Less Volatile

Though silver stocks carry business risks for underlying mining companies, their volatility tends to be lower than direct silver price exposure. This makes it relatively easier to hold these stocks for the long term.

3. High Liquidity

Investors can easily liquidate silver stock holdings during market hours. The same cannot be said for physical silver which has lower liquidity in comparison.

4. Fewer Storage Hassles

Silver stocks save you the trouble of physical storage, security and insurance needs associated with silver bullion or jewellery. Demat holding eliminates such hassles.

5. Potential Dividend Income

Some silver mining and silver fabricating companies have stable, secular dividend payment track records. Opting for such stocks offers you a potential dividend yield upside.

Risks of Investing in Silver Stocks

While silver stocks come with their rewards, they also carry the following investment risks:

1. Price Volatility

Silver stock valuations are primarily dependent on international silver rates, which tend to be highly volatile in the short term. Prepare for some turbulence in stock prices.

2. Country Risks

Geopolitical uncertainties in countries where mining companies operate pose an overriding risk for silver stocks. Ensure companies have geographically diversified operations.

3. Regulatory Changes

Changes in local environmental or labour regulations can negatively impact production and profitability for silver mining companies.

Panel Wall Tips for Investing in Silver Stocks

Here are some handy tips worth keeping in mind while investing in silver stocks:

1. Analyse Integrated Metal & Mining Companies

Instead of pure-play silver miners, analyse diversified metal mining companies. Their varied metal exposure balances out risks and offers stability.

2. Prefer Low-Cost Producers

The study cost structures of various miners and invest in efficient, low-cost silver producers. This makes their stocks highly leveraged to silver price movements.

3. Factor in By-Product Credits

For polymetallic miners, factor revenue contribution from non-silver metal by-products. This cushions the downside when silver underperforms.

4. Track Silver Futures

Closely track investment demand for silver through domestic and global silver futures. This offers insights into the price outlook.

5. Maintain Portfolio Diversification

Restrict overall portfolio allocation to silver stocks per your risk appetite. Diversify across other assets to balance out portfolio volatility.

6. Invest for Long Term

Don’t expect overnight returns from silver stocks. Have patience and invest only with a 3-5-year outlook to ride out short-term fluctuations.

Conclusion

Silver stocks offer investors an alternative avenue to participate in the precious metals bull run. By choosing fundamentally strong companies with efficient operations, investors can leverage silver price movements over the long run. Maintain portfolio diversification and reasonable return expectations when investing in this space