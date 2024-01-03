What is Stock Compensation?

Several years ago, if someone told you that they left their high-paying job to start a business of their own, you would have been surprised. Fast forward to now, the high-paying jobs have shifted to new-age startups that are being created every day. There are more than 50,000 startups in India, and 53 of them have become unicorns. A unicorn startup is when it is valued at $1 billion. The surge in the number of startups has made India the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. However, how are these startups driving their growth?
The answer lies in their hiring process. Startups with billions of dollars in capital amount tend to hire employees that are skilled and experienced. As skilled and experienced employees are already working in good companies that pay them well, these startups promise them a hefty salary along with numerous other benefits. These benefits are vital for a startup to woo skilled employees for joining their relatively new startup.
There are numerous benefits that a startup can provide its employees. However, as they don’t want to spend their capital on business growth and not internal matters initially, they prefer to offer these employee benefits in the form of stocks.
Companies or startups, before they go public, raise funds by offering their unlisted shares to investors. For example, if a startup wants to raise Rs 100 crores, it has to offer certain shares in its company to the people who are investing in their money. After the deal, the investors become the owner of the startup based on the proportion of the shares they hold. When the startup goes public, the investors sell their shares and earn hefty returns on their investments.
Similarly, startups offer their existing Employee Stock Option.(the unlisted shares) at a base price, which is very low when the startup just launched. These stock options are known as stock compensation and are considered a reward for the employees for their hard work. This is an alternative to providing them with a cash bonus. The shares under stock compensation come with a vesting period. A vesting period is the minimum amount of time employees must hold the shares until they can exercise their right to sell the shares.
There are four types of stock compensation:
Suppose you are working in a company and it offers you 1,000 shares at a base price of Rs 50. The stock compensation options vest 25% every year for 5 years. As the base price is Rs 50, you will pay Rs 50 per share, regardless of the unlisted or listed shares rising in their value to any amount.
Stock compensation is a great way to add value to the company, and its employees and contributes to the motivation level of employees to work hard. It also ensures that the company limits its employee turnover ratio as employees tend to stay until the vesting period.
Stock compensation is recorded by companies as an expense in their company’s income statement. Furthermore, stock compensation expenses must also be added to the company’s balance sheet and statement of cash flows.
Under the fair value method of accounting, stock compensation options are accounted for at the time they are granted to the employees. However, some companies also account for stock compensation when they are exercised or after they have vested.
Stock compensation is taxed based as per capital gains tax slab on the amount of price difference between the stocks’ value and the exercise price paid.
