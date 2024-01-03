What is the Benefit of Margin Trading Facility

Margin Trading Facility or better known as MTF in market parlance, is a special privilege that is offered to buyers of shares and securities wherein they can buy worth more than they can afford to pay in cash. Here is how it works. Under the margin trading facility or MTF, you just pay a fraction of the total transaction value which is called the margin and hence the name. One of the biggest benefits of margin trading is that you can offer cash or shares as collateral margin. Of course, the value of your shares will be considered post haircut only. Apart from this, there are other benefits of margin trading. For example, you get leverage and we shall look at these margin trading advantages time and again through this section.
One of the biggest advantages of margin trading is that it offers leverage. Here is how it works. Say, you can afford to invest Rs.1 lakh then the broker will offer to fund you another Rs.2 lakh so with just Rs.1 lakh in your hand you can buy shares worth Rs.3 lakhs. That is a huge advantage although you do have to pay interest on the amount of loan utilized. There is one of the margin trading advantages that you must be familiar. In the past, SEBI used to insist on margins payable only in cash. However, post 2017, SEBI permits payment of margin even with just shares as collateral. So, you don’t utilize your valuable cash and you also make good use of your shares lying idle in the demat account. This is one of the major advantages of margin trading.
Another of the major advantages of margin trading is that it is regulated and done within the ambit of SEBI regulations. Brokers are willing to do it as it is back to back facility with collateral backing of shares bought. This substantially reduces the risk of the broker and hence they are willing to offer better terms on the margin trading facility. Of course, one of the limitation is that this MTF facility is only available on select stocks that are liquid but that is good in that it keeps risk under control.
Here are some of the key benefits of margin trading by having a margin trading account. Of course, you need to activate margin trading facility first. Here are some standout benefits of margin trading for investors and even for medium-term traders.
Having seen the benefits of margin trading, let us move on to the key features.
Here are some of the key features of the margin trading facility to be availed by clients at the broking house.
Margin trading is all about getting financial leverage. It gives you the privilege and advantage of buying stocks even when you do not have enough funds available with you to purchase these shares. Here is why margin trading facility can be very significant for traders and investors.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Normally, the regular equity delivery charge will apply to MTF also. However, interest cost is an added cost to the extent of debits on trading account.
Penalties include additional charges, penal interest and also blocking of your margin account if you don’t bring in the minimum margin within 5 days.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.