The government relies significantly on income tax as a revenue source. Moreover, it obligates taxpayers to fulfil their fiscal duties through timely payments. The process involves challans used for remitting the tax amount to the government. Challans for income tax are categorised based on two factors – payment nature and taxpayer profile.

Different Types of Challans

Challan 280

Challan 280, a comprehensive platform, serves individual taxpayers. It allows them to fulfil their income tax liabilities. This service caters to various situations like self-assessment tax, advance tax and regular assessment tax. Individuals use self-assessment taxes for the regularisation of any shortfall in their overall liability towards taxes. This ensures compliance with income taxation regulations. Taxpayers pay advance tax periodically within the fiscal year, thus achieving a more balanced distribution of their tax liability. When the Assessing Officer assesses the taxpayer’s returns and demands additional payments, they then pay regular assessment tax.

Comprehensive platform for individual taxpayers.

Covers self-assessment tax, advance tax, and regular assessment tax.

Challan 281

Challan 281 significantly influences the domain of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS). It streamlines the remittance process for taxes deducted or collected at their respective sources. The burden of accurate detail-filling lies on businesses and individuals who deduct TDS or collect TCS. They must ensure that pertinent details, including PAN numbers belonging to their deductees are correctly inputted. This process guarantees the smooth handling of tax amounts, while correctly attributing them to their respective taxpayers.

Crucial for TDS and TCS payments.

Ensures accurate details of deductee for seamless processing.

Form 26QB

Form 26QB is specifically designed for remitting tax deducted at source (TDS) on consideration paid for the acquisition of immovable property. The required details for Form 26QB include the PAN category of both the transferee and transferor, automatically selected during the process. Additionally, the form necessitates the full names and addresses of both parties involved in the transaction. It accommodates the selection of multiple transferees or transferors if applicable.

Furthermore, it mandates information about the property being transferred, including its complete address, the date of agreement/booking, sale consideration, and payment type (lump sum or instalment). The form also captures data on the amount paid or credited, with options available in a dropdown menu.

Details of TDS, such as the amount, rate, interest, and fees, are required. Additionally, the mode of payment, whether through net banking or at a bank branch, must be specified. The form concludes by documenting the dates of payment/credit and the deduction of tax at source.

Challan 282

Various tax categories, such as Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and Banking Cash Transaction Tax (BCTT), find utility in the use of Challan 282. The government levies STT on securities transactions, while it imposes BCTT on specified banking operations. When taxpayers utilise Challan 282 for these payments, they guarantee a precise allocation of funds to these particular tax categories. This process promotes meticulous record-keeping and efficient administration of taxes.

Challan 283

Employers who provide their employees with fringe benefits, such as accommodation, cars or other amenities, must apply the Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) and make payment using Challan 283. When submitting this challan, they should include precise details of the Assessment Year, PAN and corresponding FBT amount–thus ensuring compliance with regulations related to fringe benefits.

Challan 286

Specifically designed for non-resident e-commerce operators to pay Equalization Levy, Challan 286 serves a crucial purpose. The digital economy has experienced substantial growth. Therefore, it is imperative to tax entities involved in its transactions despite their non-resident status. This challan streamlines the remittance process of Equalization Levy with precision. This contribution enhances fairness in taxing digital transactions and equalises opportunities for domestic businesses on an even playing field.

Challan 287

When discrepancies emerge during the assessment process, a demand for the payment of outstanding Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) arises. Challan 287 is then utilised to fulfil this demand. By using this challan, taxpayers can resolve their outstanding issues and stay compliant with tax regulations.

Challan 289

The significance of Challan 289 lies in its role as a pivotal tool for taxpayers who encounter interest, penalties or other fees owing to non-compliance or default. This challan, by facilitating structured payments, not only aids in rectifying lapses but also fulfils the financial obligations that the tax authorities impose.

Types of challan for Income Tax Payment –

Challan Number Purpose Challan 280 Individual taxpayers – self-assessment, advance tax, regular assessment tax Challan 281 TDS and TCS payments Challan 282 STT and BCTT payments Challan 283 Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) payments Challan 286 Equalization Levy payments Challan 287 Payment of demanded TDS/TCS amounts Challan 289 Payments for interest, penalty, and fees Challan ITNS 150 Government offices – TDS/TCS deductions

Pay Income Tax Online with Challan 280

To pay your income tax online using Challan 280, begin by visiting the TIN NSDL website and selecting ‘e-payment: Pay Taxes Online’ under ‘Services.’ Opt for ‘INCOME TAX & CORPORATION TAX (CHALLAN 280)’ and fill out the displayed form within 30 minutes. Choose the appropriate ‘Type of Payment’ (e.g., (300) Self Assessment Tax) and your preferred payment mode (debit card or designated bank’s internet banking). Provide PAN, assessment year (e.g., 2020-2021 for the financial year 2019-2020), personal details, and CAPTCHA code.

Verify all payment details, ensuring name alignment with PAN. Consent to NSDL e-Gov, click ‘Submit to the Bank,’ and log in to your net banking account. Enter interest and tax amounts, proceed with payment, and upon success, your ‘tax challan receipt’ will be displayed – a vital proof of payment. Save the receipt for reference and meticulously review the entered details.

Here’s a quick glance –

Step Action 1. Visit Website Go to TIN NSDL website. 2. Select Service Under ‘Services,’ choose ‘e-payment: Pay Taxes.’ 3. Choose Income Tax Deposit Challan Click ‘INCOME TAX & CORPORATION TAX.’ 4. Fill Form Complete the form within 30 minutes. 5. Select Type Choose ‘Type of Payment’ (e.g., (300) Self Assessment Tax). 6. Choose Mode Select payment mode (debit card or internet banking). 7. Enter Details Input PAN, assessment year, personal details, and CAPTCHA. 8. Verify Details Double-check and verify tax payment details. 9. Consent to NSDL Agree by checking ‘I agree’ box. 10. Submit to Bank Click ‘Submit to the Bank.’ 11. Log in Log in to net banking. 12. Enter Amounts Input interest and tax amounts, complete payment. 13. Receipt Display View ‘tax challan receipt’ post successful transaction. 14. Save Receipt Save or screenshot for future reference. 15. Double-Check Ensure accuracy and match with PAN information.

In Conclusion

Each challan serves a unique purpose, addressing specific aspects of income tax payment. Understanding the nuances of these forms is imperative for taxpayers to navigate the complex landscape of income tax regulations successfully. Whether it’s meeting individual tax liabilities, remitting TDS/TCS, or addressing specific tax demands, the correct utilisation of challans ensures a streamlined and compliant tax payment process.