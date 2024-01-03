How is Income Tax Calculated?

Table of Content
Many people are amateurs in the whole gamut of calculating income tax, paying taxes, filing returns, tax saving, etc. Several online tools compute income tax for you. We at IIFL, are staunch believers of financial independence and consequently financial literacy. If you are acquainted with the knowledge of Income Tax, this time, you get to know Income Tax.
There’s a lot to learn before one knows how income tax is calculated. Let’s dive into the (necessary) nitty-gritty of the process.
Individuals are further broadly classified into residents and non-residents.
The residential status is determined for every financial year based on the taxpayer’s time spent in India. Resident Individuals are further classified into:
According to the Income Tax Act 1961, an individual can have five different sources of income. Any income an individual earns can only be categorized under these five sources. They are:
Your Gross Total Income is calculated by setting off any losses under each of the income heads and then adding the income from all five sources. Once you have the Gross Total Income, the next step is to claim the relevant tax deductions from the income. That’s how we get to your Taxable Income.
Chapter VI-A of the Income Tax Act offers a wide range of tax deductions from Section 80C to Section 80U. You can claim deductions under relevant sections. This reduces your Gross Total Income and consequently, the income tax calculated.
|Income from Salary
|xxx
|Add: Income from House Property
|xxx
|Add: Income from Business/Profession
|xxx
|Add: Income from Capital Gains
|xxx
|Add: Income from Other Sources
|xxx
|Gross Total Income
|XXXX
|Less: Deductions
|xxx
|Taxable Income
|XXXX
As you may know, the Union Budget consists of a detailed account of the government’s finances, revenues, and expenditures. During Budget 2020, the Government rolled out a new tax regime to offer considerable relief to taxpayers and streamline the income tax law. The new tax regime decreases the dependency of taxpayers on tax consultants and makes it easier to file their returns independently.
The old and new tax regimes both remain relevant. It is your choice as to which scheme and how you want your income tax calculation to be carried out. Individuals who have income from business or profession cannot switch between the new and old tax regimes every year.
If they opt for the new tax regime, such individuals get only one chance to go back to the old regime. Once you switch back to the old tax regime, you will not be able to opt for the new tax regime unless the particular income from business or profession ceases to exist.
Each taxpayer is taxed differently under income tax laws. Based on income, age and tax slabs, and tax rates for any particular financial year. Individuals’ incomes are grouped into blocks called tax brackets or tax slabs with different applicable tax rates. The rate increases in proportion to the income.
Firms and Indian companies have a fixed rate of tax calculated on their taxable profits. Individuals, HUF, AOP, and BOI taxpayers are taxed based on the income slab they fall under.
While the tax slabs are different for resident individuals over the age of 60, we will be covering tax slabs applicable to resident individuals under the age of 60 in this article. This is an educational exercise in calculating your Income Tax online!
Individuals have the option to continue with the old tax regime. You can claim deductions of allowances like Leave Travel Concession (LTC), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and others. Additionally, deductions for tax-saving investments as per section 80C (LIC, PPF, NPS, etc) to 80U can be claimed. Standard deduction of Rs 50,000, the deduction for interest paid on a home loan.
The income tax slabs under the old tax regime are as below:
|Income Range
|Tax Rate
|Tax to be paid
|Up to Rs.2,50,000
|0
|Nil
|Rs. 2,50,000 – Rs. 5,00,000
|5%
|5% of your taxable income
|Rs. 5,00,000 – Rs. 10,00,000
|20%
|Rs. 12,500 + 20% of income above Rs. 5,00,000
|Above Rs. 10,00,000
|30%
|Rs 1,12,500+ 30% of income above Rs 10 lakhs
For example:
Suppose your income for the year is Rs. 12 lacs.
Option A: 30% tax on Rs. 12 lacs = Rs.3,60,000 X
Option B: Rs. 1,12,500 + (2lacs x 30%) = Rs. 1,12,500 + Rs. 60,000 = Rs. 1,72,500. ✓
From FY 2020-21, a new tax regime is available for individuals and HUFs with lower tax rates but with zero tax deductions/exemptions. The new tax regime is optional and the choice should be made at the time of filing the ITR. If the old regime is continued, all the tax deductions/exemptions as available can be availed by the taxpayer.
The income tax slabs under the new tax regime are as below:
|Income Range
|Tax Rate
|Income from Rs 2.5 lacs to Rs 5 lacs
|5%
|Income from Rs 5 lacs to Rs 7.5 lacs
|10%
|Income from Rs 7.5 lacs to Rs 10 lacs
|15%
|Income from Rs 10 lacs to Rs 12.5 lacs
|20%
|Income from Rs 12.5 lacs to Rs 15 lacs
|25%
|Income above Rs 15 lacs
|30%
Most of the tax deductions and exemptions are not allowed if you opt for the New Tax regime. However, tax exemptions and deductions that are available under the new regime are:
Points applicable to all individual taxpayers:
Advance tax is the tax payable by individuals who have sources of income other than their salary as specified above as the five sources of income. This is applicable to rent, capital gains from shares, fixed deposits, lottery winnings, etc.
As the name suggests, it means paying taxes in advance rather than paying a lump sum amount at the end of the financial year. Also known as the ‘pay as you earn’ scheme, these taxes are supposed to be paid in the same year the income is received.
As per Income Tax Act, a taxpayer needs to pay advance tax if his/her tax liability is Rs. 10,000 or more in a financial year. This can be paid online or through certain banks.
Calculating your Advance Tax payments is easy. Follow the steps below:
If your tax liability after deduction of TDS exceeds Rs. 10,000, you are liable to pay advance tax.
Your income tax calculation does not have to be as daunting. With the right tools and knowledge of the tax system, you can calculate your income tax efficiently.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.