It is very understandable that as a salaried employee, you would be frustrated whenever you hear about tax. As a result, by the majority of salaried individuals, tax is perceived as the evil of paychecks. With several jargon and constantly changing tax laws, we do not realize how much of our money is being eaten by taxes and how much we can save.
That being said, calculating income tax in India is not at all an easy task. In fact, it is intimidating and complex enough to confuse the salaried individuals. However, it is certainly a vital aspect of managing finances. The procedure involves determining the applicable tax rates and taxable salary and accounting for deductions and exemptions. In this guide today, we will share some insights on how to calculate income tax on salary with examples.
Basically, taxable income in India encompasses different income sources, including business income, salary, capital gains, income from house property, and other sources like gifts, dividends, and interests.
Exemptions, deductions, and rebates under the Income Tax Act 1961 assist in reducing tax liability. Entities & Individuals ought to report their taxable income and pay the income tax depending upon applicable tax regulations and slabs that the Income Tax Department of India sets.
As per the Income Tax Act of 1961, all salaried individuals must pay a certain amount from their salary as a tax to this nation. This certain amount of tax is called income tax. The law comprises different provisions and variations with subsections that are entailing the details of deductions, tax payments, and computations. A handful of deductions under the subsections 80U and 80C are available. After subtracting all the tax-saving deductions and provisions available, the final amount is paid to the government, which is known as the income tax on salary.
When the conversation is about how to calculate income tax on salary with example, there are a few key components that every salaried individual should know, such as:
Evaluating the income tax on salary in India is no walk in the park. However, it is not at all that much difficult as how people explain it to be. Here is a simplified way to calculate the tax:
|Basic Salary
|30000*12
|360000
|DA
|1000*12
|12000
|EA
|2250*12
|27000
|Gross Salary
|399000
|Standard deduction
|(50,000)
|Professional Tax
|3500
|Net income
|345500
His taxable income is around 3,45,500, so he is on the slab of 2.5 lakhs – 5 lakhs of income tax as per the old tax regime. Therefore, he has to pay 5% of his net income as income tax + 4% cess.
The frustration of taxes and the way to calculate income tax on salary are common among salaried individuals. To give you a solution for this hassle, here are some of the popular tax-saving instruments for salaried people:
Knowing how is income tax calculated is essential for every salaried individual these days. It will help you learn more about tax deductions that will help you save a lot. Therefore, understanding the procedure of tax calculation will also assist you in lowering the tension around your finances.
Under section 80 of the Income Tax Act 1961, there are various deductions available, which take down the taxable income for the individuals and reduce the tax which is payable.
Also known as a public provident fund, it is a very prominent method of investment. Ever since its launch, PPF has been the preferred method for many salaried individuals, and it is time that you consider it as well.
