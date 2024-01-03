Table of Content
The Indian law requires everyone who earns to pay income tax. The more you earn, the higher the tax. However, in the long term, paying higher taxes is attributed to lesser savings. For a person looking to achieve financial goals, lesser savings would mean an inadequate amount to cover future expenses, creating uncertainty over your financial future.
Taxpayers looking to reduce their taxable income and tax liability turn to tax-saving investments allowed by the Income Tax Department under various sections. Among numerous sections that allow tax savings, Section 80C tax saving options are preferred by most taxpayers.
If you are an earning individual, you must know that paying income tax is inevitable. However, certain tax-saving investments allow you to switch from an upper tax slab to a lower one. For this, you must first understand the current tax slabs. The tax slabs are:
|Net Income Range (Annually)
|Rate of Income Tax
|Up to Rs 2,50,000
|NIL (0%)
|Rs 2,50,000 to Rs 5,00,000
|5%
|Rs 5,00,000- Rs 7,50,000
|10%
|Rs 7,50,000- Rs 10,00,000
|15%
|Rs 10,00,000- Rs 12,50,000
|20%
|Rs 12,50,000- Rs 15,00,000
|25%
|More than 15,00,000
|30%
Once you have calculated your total income (total of earnings from all the five income heads), you can cross-check the above tax bracket to know your income tax liability. After you know your tax bracket, the process of getting into a lower bracket starts, which you can successfully undertake through tax saving under Section 80C.
Section 80C of the Income Tax Act provides numerous tax-saving investments that can allow you to get a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. For example, if your total taxable income is Rs 10,00,000, you can lower it to Rs 8,50,000 by investing in 80C tax-saving options. Some of the best tax-saving investments under section 80C are:
Apart from your contributions, there are some expenses/payments you can make that would be applicable for tax deductions under Section 80C. The tax-deductible limit is the same (Rs 1.5 lakh) as it is for the above contributions. These are:
Section 80C tax saving is one of the most effective ways for taxpayers to reduce their taxable income and save big on paying income tax. Although other sections allow tax-saving investments, tax saving under Section 80C proves comprehensive in providing wide-ranging investments that can allow for healthy diversification. You can review your financial situation and exhaust the 1.5 lakh limit of the Section 80C tax deduction in ways that suit you best.
Yes, a tax-saving fixed deposit is covered under section 80C. The contributions made towards the FD are tax-deductible under the section up to Rs 1.5 lakh.
There is no upper limit in almost all the tax-saving investments under Section 80C. You can contribute more than 1.5 lakh in the investments. It will ensure that you exhaust the overall limit of the section along with enjoying the offered benefits.
