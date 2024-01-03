Table of Content
Individuals often earn income from various sources worldwide. However, not all countries tax foreign income earned by their residents. If you’re an Indian resident with income sourced from abroad, you may wonder about India’s taxation policies concerning such earnings. The Indian tax system does indeed impose taxes on foreign income. This article aims to explore all about taxation of foreign source income in India.
The introduction of Rule 128 and Form 67 has streamlined the process of claiming foreign tax credits, easing the burden for taxpayers with foreign income. Rule 128, also known as the Foreign Tax Credit Rule, governs the eligibility criteria for claiming foreign tax credits in India. Here are the key rules regarding eligibility for claiming foreign tax credits on tax on foreign income of resident Indian:
In certain scenarios, your foreign income may be subject to Tax Deducted at Source before it reaches you. The TDS amount deducted upfront can reduce your overall tax liability, and you may need to settle any remaining balance accordingly. In such instances, you have the option to claim credit for the TDS against your tax liability, typically through the provisions outlined in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).
Under DTAA, there are two primary methods for claiming this credit. The first method is the exemption method, where income taxed in one country is fully exempted from taxation in the other country. The second method is the credit method, which allows for taxation in both countries but provides relief to the taxpayer in their resident country.
Taxpayers may find themselves liable to pay taxes on income derived from foreign assets or investments in India. Here’s a systematic approach to including foreign income in your tax returns:
Adjusting foreign income into your tax returns mandates careful consideration of currency conversion rates and accurate categorization to ensure compliance with tax regulations.
For the financial year 2023-24, there are two sets of income tax slabs applicable in India: the new regime and the old regime. Below is a comparison of the income tax slabs for both regimes, including answers to the common doubt regarding how much foreign income is tax free in India:
New Regime:
Old Regime:
The taxation of foreign-sourced income within India’s tax framework requires an understanding of various rules and procedures. The introduction of Rule 128 and Form 67 has simplified the process of claiming foreign tax credits, benefiting taxpayers with foreign income. Incorporating foreign income into tax returns involves careful consideration of currency conversion rates and accurate categorization. Understanding these aspects empowers individuals to manage their tax liabilities and fulfill their financial responsibilities effectively.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Rule 128, also known as the Foreign Tax Credit Rule, governs the eligibility criteria for claiming foreign tax credits in India. It outlines the rules and procedures for residents to claim credits for taxes paid in foreign countries or specified territories outside India.
Only resident taxpayers are eligible to claim credits for taxes paid in foreign countries or specified territories outside India. Non-residents cannot avail themselves of this benefit.
The credit allowed is proportional to the income on which tax has been paid or levied in the foreign country. It excludes amounts paid as interest, fees, or penalties. The credit is determined separately for each source of income from each country.
Under DTAA, taxes covered by the agreement are eligible for the foreign tax credit. It provides relief to taxpayers by avoiding double taxation on the same income in both countries.
Yes, you can. To include foreign income in your tax returns, convert it into Indian rupees using the State Bank of India’s Telegraphic Transfer Buying Rate (TTBR). Then, classify the amount under the relevant income head and calculate your tax liability accordingly.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.