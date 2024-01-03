Table of Content
An advance tax meaning is pay-as-you-earn plan, is simply paying tax obligations ahead of time at the end of a fiscal year. It is due when a person’s tax liability in a given fiscal year reaches Rs. 10,000. Notably, this type of tax is paid in the year that the revenue is created and is paid in instalments on due dates.
Since it makes it easier for the government to receive money year-round, it is thought to be advantageous. The amount of advance tax that must be paid can be changed if the taxpayer’s estimated income changes once the instalment is made.
It should be mentioned that different taxpayer groups have varied amounts of advance tax due on different days. Additionally, non-resident Indians (NRIs) who have earned more than Rs. 10,000 in India are required to pay income tax in advance.
Some of the advantages of paying advance tax are as follows: –
Consider paying advance tax when your total tax liability in a financial year exceeds INR 10,000. This is a general advance premium tax credit eligibility that applies to enterprises, freelancers, and salaried employees alike. It’s an essential component of financial responsibility for people and organizations with high incomes.
The good news is that those 60 years of age or older who do not conduct business are free from paying advance taxes. This sensible proposal offers relief from additional tax responsibilities while addressing the special conditions faced by senior folks.
Businesses that choose presumptive taxation are required by section 44AD of the tax code to complete their advance tax obligations by a specified date. By March 15th, the whole amount owed in taxes is due in one instalment. Nonetheless, there is leeway, permitting full payment by March 31st, offering a respectable period for adherence.
Independent professions covered by the presumption framework described in section 44ADA include doctors, lawyers, and architects. They must pay out their advance tax liability by March 15th, just like corporations must. Alternatively, they can satisfy their commitments by March 31st, which will guarantee a reasonable amount of time to settle their tax obligations.
The deadline for paying the last instalment of advance taxes for the 2023–2024 fiscal year is March 15, 2024. Taxpayers are required to pay 100% of their advance tax liability on this day.
Tax Advance Payment for Companies
|DUE DATE OF TAX INSTALMENTS
|AMOUNT OF TAX PAYABLE
|On or before the 15th of June
|15%
|On or before the 15th of September
|45%
|On or before the 15th of December
|75%
|On or before the 15th of March
|100%
Tax Advance Payment for Business Owners as well as Self-employed
|DUE DATE OF TAX INSTALMENTS
|AMOUNT OF TAX PAYABLE
|On or before the 15th of September
|30%
|On or before the 15th of December
|60%
|On or before the 15th of March
|100%
Invest wise with Expert advice
Yes, if there has been a change in your income or any other factors affecting your tax liability, you can revise your advance tax payment before the last instalment date. However, once the final instalment is paid, no further revisions can be made.
Yes, if you have paid more than the actual tax liability for the current year, you can claim a refund while filing the tax return
Yes, if you are liable to pay Advance Tax and fail to do so, you will be charged with an interest of 1% per month on the outstanding amount.
Yes, if your estimated tax liability is more than the TDS deducted from your income, you can adjust it against your Advance Tax payment. However, if your TDS is more than the estimated tax liability, you are not required to pay Advance Tax.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.