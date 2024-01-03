For the government, taxes are an essential source of revenue. On the other hand, double taxation happens when taxes are levied at different rates on the same income, which greatly raises the tax obligation. This may occur if the income source and the recipient are subject to taxes. However, it is essential to comprehend the idea and forms of double taxation in order to prevent this. To know about double taxation read on.

Double Taxation Meaning

Double taxation is a phenomena in which incomes from a single source are taxed at various rates and different levels, resulting in a significant increase in tax liability. When there is double taxation, it is acceptable to tax income twice—once at the corporate level and once at the personal level—or when it comes from a citizen working abroad.

Types of Double Taxation

There are basically two types of double taxation. They are: –

Corporate double taxation: It is the term used to describe the taxation of corporate profits by both corporation and dividend taxes (paid on dividend distributions). International double taxation: It is the practice of taxing foreign income in both the nation of residence for the investor and the nation from which the money is sourced.

How Does Corporate Double Taxation Work?

In the corporate world, a common issue arises with double taxation, particularly evident when a company’s profits are taxed at the corporate level. Then, the dividends is distributed to shareholders and are taxed again at the specific level. Essentially, it means the same earnings are taxed twice, which can impact both smaller and larger businesses alike.

Moreover, when the owners themselves are shareholders in the company, they face a double tax burden. Not only do they pay taxes on the dividends they receive from the company’s profits, but they also incur additional income tax based on their tax bracket. This scenario underscores the unintended consequences of tax laws, affecting both businesses and their owners.

How to Avoid Economic Double Taxation?

Employees Who Are Shareholders

Smaller businesses may designate some of their shareholders as employees, entitling them to tax-deductible dividends in the form of salaries.

Shareholders serving as advisors or members of boards

Big businesses can efficiently avoid double taxation since they can designate shareholders as advisors or board members based on their holdings.

NRI Tax Residency Certificate

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) must provide a tax residency certificate and other required documentation upon request from banks or brokers in order to prevent double taxation.

Speaking with Tax Experts

Navigating the world of double taxation in the corporate sector can be challenging because of the regular changes made to income tax laws and the distinct requirements of each organization. Consult with tax attorneys and certified public accountants (CPAs) to understand the intricacies and choose the best course of action for your circumstances.