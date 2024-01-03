What is nil tax return? When can you file it?

Table of Content
When you are just at the beginning of your career and your total annual income is less than Rs2.5 lakhs per annum, filing income tax returns is not mandatory. However, you can still choose to file income tax returns for the sake of creating records. This process is called a nil income tax return. Now, the natural question to ask at this stage is why you should make the effort of filing returns when you are below the taxable limit? Here are the reasons why.
Whether you are applying for a loan or getting an official document such as a passport made, you need to be able to furnish some proof of your income apart from your salary slips. You will even need to show proof of your income when you apply for visa while travelling to foreign countries. If you make it a point to file nil tax return from the beginning of your career, you are in effect creating an official record of maintaining proof of income.
There are times, when tax is deducted at source such as bank deducting TDS over interest income over Rs10,000, even though you are not under the taxable limit. In such cases you are eligible for a refund. Filing a nil return is the best way to do so. In fact, in case you have been taxed mistakenly, you are even eligible to receive interest on the amount. You are liable to receive 0.5% interest for each month on the extra sum you may have paid. However, this will be applicable only if you file your returns by the specified due date as mentioned by the Income Tax Department. If you file your returns after the due date, you will have to forego the interest.
If you invest in the stock markets, you are allowed to offset capital losses against capital gains at a later date. This mechanism is called carrying forward of loses. However, this is only possible if you file tax returns annually to maintain the chronology of records.
Filing a NIL return, even when you have no taxable income, is not merely a bureaucratic task. It holds several practical advantages. Firstly, certain visa applications may require proof of income tax returns, making it essential to have a filed return on hand. Similarly, passport applications often accept ITR or Assessment Order as valid proof of address, showcasing the document’s multifaceted importance.
When it comes to financial transactions, loan applications necessitate copies of ITR as supporting evidence to determine eligibility. While you might not anticipate needing a loan initially, unforeseen circumstances may arise, making it prudent to have the required documentation ready to avoid penalties or delays.
Moreover, if you earn interest on deposits in banks, they might deduct Tax Deducted at Source (TDS). To claim a refund on this deducted amount, filing an ITR becomes imperative. Similarly, as a consultant or freelancer, organizations may deduct TDS from your payments. Filing an ITR is the only recourse to claim a refund if you fall below the taxable threshold.
Section 206AB enforces higher TDS rates if you fail to file your income tax return, emphasizing the significance of regular filing. Even if your income in a given year is below Rs.2.5 lakhs, filing ITR helps maintain a chronological record, aiding in financial tracking and planning.
For those owning foreign assets, regardless of income falling below Rs.2.5 lakhs, filing an ITR is mandatory. This emphasizes the global reach and applicability of tax regulations, ensuring compliance for individuals with international financial interests.
Lastly, for those engaged in the stock market, carrying forward losses incurred is only possible when consistently filing ITRs. This demonstrates how filing NIL returns not only meets legal obligations but also serves as a strategic financial move, enabling individuals to maximize benefits, maintain financial records, and be prepared for various future scenarios.
Filing a nil tax return is a proactive and strategic financial practice, offering a range of benefits beyond just fulfilling legal requirements. It serves as a tool for financial preparedness, compliance with regulations, and a record-keeping mechanism that proves invaluable in various life situations.
Strategic planning within the framework of the Income Tax Act is crucial to minimize your tax liability. Begin by optimizing your salary structure. Incorporate tax-free components such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), car maintenance allowance, and a range of other perks. This will help you reduce it significantly – even to zero.
Allocate your investments wisely in tax-saving instruments. Consider the Employee Provident Fund and Unit Linked Insurance Plans. Further options to explore include the Public Provident Fund. Moreover, by deducting expenses such as children’s tuition fees, term life insurance and health insurance from your taxable income, you actively contribute towards its minimization.
Consider the following options – a 5 year Tax Saving Deposit and the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme. Additionally, Equity-Linked Savings Scheme Mutual Funds offer an option for temporarily reducing your tax outflow. It’s worth noting that some investments demand consistent contributions in order to reap their full benefits.
Filing a Nil Income Tax Return (ITR) remains advisable, even if your income falls below the taxable limit. Not only does this preempt non-filing notifications, but it may also initiate refunds for taxes deducted by banks or companies involved in big projects. With a thoughtful combination of salary structuring and strategic investments, effectively reducing your tax liability to zero is indeed possible.
Filing of nil tax returns is no different for any individual than filing regular income tax returns. You can e-file your returns online in a few simple steps.
So, if you have been resting easy thinking that you need not file IT returns because you have not crossed the threshold of taxable limit, you may want to reconsider your stance, as filing nil tax returns also has many advantages.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Depending on your eligibility and income sources, you can use either ITR-1 or ITR-4S to file a nil income tax return. It’s crucial to choose the form that aligns with your financial situation for accurate filing.
Opting to file a nil return, though not mandatory when one has no income, proves beneficial. It establishes an official record and acts as compelling proof of income. Such confirmation becomes essential for an array of purposes, such as obtaining loans or visas.
To file a zero tax return, one must adhere to the standard e-filing process. This involves providing accurate personal and financial information – Aadhar, PAN, bank details, Form 16, and, if applicable, investment particulars. The inclusion of these data elements guarantees an exhaustive and precise submission.
The deadline for filing a nil income tax return aligns with the regular income tax return due date, usually falling on July 31st of the assessment year. Adherence to this timeline is crucial, a measure taken to circumvent potential complications.
Filing a nil income tax return within the specified due date incurs no late fee or penalty. You avoid unnecessary financial repercussions and facilitate a smooth process by submitting your returns promptly.
Gather essential documents such as Aadhar, PAN card, bank account details, and Form 16 – along with your investment information if applicable. These are necessary to file a nil income tax return online. By ensuring accurate documentation, you guarantee an effortless e-filing process.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.