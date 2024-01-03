Table of Content
There is hardly any income in India that is not taxed, so you are surely aware that there is an income tax on intraday trading profit in India. This taxon intraday is different from the normal equity tax in form and set-off. We will look at this subject purely from the perspective of income tax on intraday trading profit 2021. Broadly, you must understand that income tax or intraday trading tax in India is charged in the form of speculative transactions and that has a separate set of implications.
Intraday trading, being a speculative activity, has its own tax implications under Indian law. Profits earned are treated differently from long-term or short-term capital gains. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how intraday trading profits are taxed:
For intraday trading, turnover denotes the total amount of earnings and losses incurred through every trade conducted during a given financial year. For intraday trades, the turnover would have both positive and negative discrepancies between the buying and selling prices of securities. Thus, it is important to ascertain audit provisions and tax obligations under the Income Tax Act.
Consider that a trader executes the following intraday trades:
100 shares are bought at ₹ 100 and sold at ₹ 110. It shows a profit of ₹1,000.
50 shares were bought at ₹ 200 and sold at ₹ 190 showing a loss of ₹500.
Here, turnover is the absolute sum of profit and loss,
= Profit + Loss
= ₹1,000 (Profit) + ₹500 (Loss) = ₹1,500 (Total Turnover).
Calculating the tax implications of intraday trading profits requires knowing how income tax is computed based on prevalent slab rates. The Income Tax Act sets up different slab rates for various income levels but with an adjustment based on the applicable surcharge rate and a 4% cess.
|Income Range (₹)
|Tax Rate
|Up to ₹2,50,000
|Nil
|₹2,50,001 – ₹5,00,000
|5%
|₹5,00,001 – ₹10,00,000
|20%
|Income Range (₹)
|Tax Rate
|Up to ₹3,00,000
|Nil
|₹3,00,001 – ₹6,00,000
|5%
|₹6,00,001 – ₹9,00,000
|10%
|₹9,00,001 – ₹12,00,000
|15%
|₹12,00,001 – ₹15,00,000
|20%
|Above ₹15,00,000
|30%
|Income Range (₹)
|Tax Rate
|Up to ₹3,00,000
|Nil
|₹3,00,001 – ₹7,00,000
|5%
|₹7,00,001 – ₹10,00,000
|10%
|₹10,00,001 – ₹12,00,000
|15%
|₹12,00,001 – ₹15,00,000
|20%
|Above ₹15,00,000
|30%
Speculative business income is income from a speculative activity which in the context of stock markets is defined as business income earned from intraday trading. Equity delivery trading and even F&O trading are classified as non-speculative business income.
A capital asset or investment asset is an asset you are holding as a long-term investment for long-term price appreciation. The trading assets, also known as stock-in-trade, are stocks held for trading purposes, mostly for using stock as margin for trading.
LTCG and STCG are applied to assets when they are sold and profits are made. If a stock is purchased and sold before 1 year, it will be short-term capital gains and will be subject to STCG and taxed at the rate of 15%. However, if the stock is held for more than one year, it is long-term capital gains and will be taxed as LTCG at the rate of 10% flat above Rs.100,000 per year. There is no benefit of indexation available in these cases.
Yes, if the turnover level crosses the limits under the Income Tax Act, a tax audit may be applicable. Intraday trading is considered to be speculative business, and for the purpose of computing turnover, the sum of absolute profits and losses on all trades made in the entire financial year is considered.
GST is generally not applicable to intraday trading profits as trading income falls in the category of “capital gains” or “business income” rather than services. However, GST might apply to brokerage and transaction charges levied by stockbrokers. It’s best to consult a tax professional for clarity on your situation.
