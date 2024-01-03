There is hardly any income in India that is not taxed, so you are surely aware that there is an income tax on intraday trading profit in India. This taxon intraday is different from the normal equity tax in form and set-off. We will look at this subject purely from the perspective of income tax on intraday trading profit 2021. Broadly, you must understand that income tax or intraday trading tax in India is charged in the form of speculative transactions and that has a separate set of implications.

How Profits from Intraday are Taxed?

Intraday trading, being a speculative activity, has its own tax implications under Indian law. Profits earned are treated differently from long-term or short-term capital gains. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how intraday trading profits are taxed:

Tax Classification : Under the Income Tax Act, profits earned from intraday trading are treated as “speculative business income.”

: Under the Income Tax Act, profits earned from intraday trading are treated as “speculative business income.” Income Tax Slabs : These incomes are added to your total income and are taxed based on the slab rates of income tax applicable.

: These incomes are added to your total income and are taxed based on the slab rates of income tax applicable. Loss Carry Forward : Speculative losses from intraday trading can be carried forward for up to four years. They can only be offset against speculative gains in the subsequent years.

: Speculative losses from intraday trading can be carried forward for up to four years. They can only be offset against speculative gains in the subsequent years. Advance Tax Payment : If your total tax liability exceeds ₹10,000 in a financial year, advance tax payments must be made in instalments.

: If your total tax liability exceeds ₹10,000 in a financial year, advance tax payments must be made in instalments. Audit Requirements : A tax audit will be needed if intraday trading turnover exceeds prescribed limits, profits are less than 6% of turnover, and total income exceeds the basic exemption limit.

: A tax audit will be needed if intraday trading turnover exceeds prescribed limits, profits are less than 6% of turnover, and total income exceeds the basic exemption limit. Filing Category: Intraday trading income needs to be reported under the heading “Income from Business and Profession” when submitting the income tax returns.

What is Turnover for Intraday Trading?

For intraday trading, turnover denotes the total amount of earnings and losses incurred through every trade conducted during a given financial year. For intraday trades, the turnover would have both positive and negative discrepancies between the buying and selling prices of securities. Thus, it is important to ascertain audit provisions and tax obligations under the Income Tax Act.

Example of Trading Turnover

Consider that a trader executes the following intraday trades:

100 shares are bought at ₹ 100 and sold at ₹ 110. It shows a profit of ₹1,000.

50 shares were bought at ₹ 200 and sold at ₹ 190 showing a loss of ₹500.

Here, turnover is the absolute sum of profit and loss,

= Profit + Loss

= ₹1,000 (Profit) + ₹500 (Loss) = ₹1,500 (Total Turnover).

Tax Calculation for Intraday Trading

Calculating the tax implications of intraday trading profits requires knowing how income tax is computed based on prevalent slab rates. The Income Tax Act sets up different slab rates for various income levels but with an adjustment based on the applicable surcharge rate and a 4% cess.

Old Tax Regime

Income Range (₹) Tax Rate Up to ₹2,50,000 Nil ₹2,50,001 – ₹5,00,000 5% ₹5,00,001 – ₹10,00,000 20%

New Tax Regime (Pre-Budget 2024)

Income Range (₹) Tax Rate Up to ₹3,00,000 Nil ₹3,00,001 – ₹6,00,000 5% ₹6,00,001 – ₹9,00,000 10% ₹9,00,001 – ₹12,00,000 15% ₹12,00,001 – ₹15,00,000 20% Above ₹15,00,000 30%

New Tax Regime (Post-Budget 2024)