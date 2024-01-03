What Documents are Required to Open a Trading Account?

Table of Content
Opening a trading account requires you to go through a process called Know Your Client or KYC, which includes submission of key documents to the broker along with the account opening form. There are several documents required for opening a trading account and broadly can be classified like proof of identity, proof of residence, proof of income, etc. SEBI insists that customers adhere to all the documents required for opening a trading account and submit the same in duplicate and also carry originals for verification.
If we were to bucket the documents required for opening a trading account into categories, there are 5 sets of documents as under:
Documents for proof of identity or POI
The Proof of Identity is meant to establish that you are actually who you claim to be. The following work is proof of identity.
Documents for proof of address
For proof of address, you can submit any of the below as documents required for opening a trading account. You must submit proof of correspondence address and permanent address. If these two are different, submit two sets of documents. Here is the list of documents accepted as proof of address or POA.
Documents for proof of income
Brokers do not insist on income documents unless you also want to activate F&O trading. As proof of income, you can submit any of the following documents.
Few additional points to remember
While this sums up the documentation part for opening a trading account, there are a few points to remember. Since extant SEBI regulations encourage only bank transactions for your trading account, submit documents to verify your corresponding bank account mapped to your trading and Demat account. As stated earlier, you can give a copy of the canceled cheque with the name printed.
Alternatively, you can also submit a bank passbook with an IFSC code. Most brokers insist on a copy of the canceled cheque. Lastly, all documentary proofs must be submitted with originals for verification. In case you don’t have originals in any of the documents, such documents have to be mandatorily attested by a Notary Public or Gazetted Officer.
Your trading account balance can be checked by logging into your online trading account. You can go to the fund’s available section and you get the margins available in the trading account in the form of cash and also in the form of stock. This can be checked in the online account or through the Online Trading App. You can also call up the helpdesk or the customer care center of your broker to access this information after authenticating yourself.
The trading account is the platform where transactions are executed on the stock exchange. You can buy and sell equities, futures, options, currencies, and ETFs using the trading account. When you place an order, it first goes into the order book and once it is executed it goes into the trade book. Trading account orders can only be canceled or modified as they are not executed. The trading account interfaces with a bank account and Demat account also.
Under the current SEBI regulations, for trading in the F&O segments you need to submit documents to verify your income. The idea is to ensure that the trader has the capacity to take on financial risk in F&O. You can submit any of the documents below.
Yes, you can submit documents online if you opt for Aadhar based authentication of your trading account. In this case, you don’t worry about attestation or taking printouts as long as your mobile number is mapped to your Aadhaar card. The online interface of the broker will automatically pick up information about you from the UIDAI Aadhar Card database. This is called Aadhaar-based eKYC. In this case, document submission is online, although in-person verification or IPV still has to be done.
