What is the Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern?

The bearish engulfing pattern is a technical analysis chart pattern, recognised as one of the clearest signs of a price cut action signal. It is represented by a green candlestick with a subsequent red candlestick that overshadows the green counterpart in size, practically eclipsing or engulfing it.

Bearish Engulfing is a sign that the buyers are not overpowered by the sellers in the market and the patterns of trading behaviour are undergoing change. Named by the Japanese after a solar eclipse, the Bearish Engulfing Pattern may occur after a continued uprise in the market and maybe an indication of the bullish market turning bearish.

A bearish engulfing pattern may occur anywhere but it gains greater significance if it is at the peak of, or placed just after a consistent upwards rising trend considering the candlesticks are both relatively larger than the other candlesticks surrounding them.

How to identify a Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern?

A Bearish Engulfing pattern can be recognised by a green (bullish) candlestick followed by a red (bearish) candlestick that eclipses or engulfs it in size. For a pattern to qualify as a Bearish Engulfing pattern, the opening price of the bearish candlestick must be equal to or greater than the closing price of the bullish candlestick.

The closing price of the bearish candlestick is lower than the opening price of the bullish candlestick from the previous day (or periods). Hence, the real body of the bearish candlestick must engulf the real body of the bullish candlestick. The greater the difference between the two, the more significant the market indication prompted by the Bearish Engulfing Pattern.

How to trade using Bearish Engulfing Candlestick?

There is a certain element of fear or risk involved in following the Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern. Since it is inherently a method of trading against the trend and it can be your friend, but market reversals do happen and a Bearish Engulfing pattern is an extremely useful indicator of a potential shift in market direction.

The simplest way to trade using a bearish candlestick pattern would be to identify this pattern after a consistent upward trend. However, this can be a risky place to make your decision on taking a short position. Instead, wait for the consecutive day and if the market continues to fall you can then plan and take your position.

For those who wish to hold back on risks even further, you can wait for a gap to open up after the bearish engulfing pattern is spotted. A downward gap occurs when the opening price for a trading day opens below the closing price for the previous trading day. In this case, after the day the bearish engulfing candlestick is observed. If you wish to further minimise your losses in the case of your prediction being incorrect, make sure you set a stop loss above the high wick of the second candle in the bearish engulfing candlestick pattern.

Conclusion

The Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern can be a very useful tool in predicting market direction when paired with other technical analysis tools and succeeded by a confirming trend shift trading day. You can effectively incorporate this strategy using a share trading app. This pattern is easily recognisable as it usually occurs after a consistent uptrend and engulfs or eclipses the bullish candlestick from the previous day.